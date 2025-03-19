Corruption in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy: law enforcement officers exposed the former deputy minister
Kyiv • UNN
The former Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Deputy Head of the RDA have been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and forgery, which resulted in losses of UAH 27 million. This is reported by NABU, according to UNN.
The investigation established that in 2018, the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, who later became the Deputy Minister, and the Deputy Head of the RDA illegally ensured the payment of UAH 27 million of state aid to an agricultural enterprise as compensation for expenses allegedly incurred for the purchase of planting material.
In fact, such products were not purchased, but were a contribution to the authorized capital of the enterprise from the sole founder.
Qualification of the suspects' actions: Part 2 of Art. 364 (Abuse of power or official position) and Part 1 of Art. 366 (Forgery in office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
