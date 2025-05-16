The government announced whether they plan to change the criteria and approaches to booking employees

The Cabinet of Ministers does not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches for booking employees. The current criteria satisfy the military. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Time" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Regarding booking, in the near future, we do not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches to booking. They are very clearly written, digitalized, and are transparent, clear and understandable. Together with the military, we are now very clearly tracking how booking is currently taking place, who is booking, in which industries... These criteria satisfy the military, so we do not plan a significant review in the near future. - Shmyhal said.

Supplement

In April, Deputy Minister of Economy Vitaliy Kindrativ told UNN journalist that no global changes to the rules for booking employees are foreseen.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced in early April that more than 23,000 companies confirmed the status of a critically important enterprise by March 31. Enterprises can still obtain the status of critical, which will allow them to book their employees, but already on the basis of new criteria.

The ministry stressed that the status of critical is granted to businesses that meet three criteria. Two are mandatory - the average salary of employees is at least 20 thousand hryvnias and there are no arrears in taxes and social security contributions.

The third criterion is optional:

payment of taxes and fees of more than 1.5 million euros per year (equivalent in hryvnias at the NBU exchange rate);

foreign exchange earnings of more than 32 million euros per year, excluding loans and credits;

strategic importance for the state (defined in the list of strategic facilities);

significant importance for a certain sector of the economy or the needs of the territorial community;

the average salary level is not lower than the average for the region for the IV quarter of 2021 for communal enterprises;

Diia.City resident status;

supplier of electronic communication services: using mobile networks (net income over UAH 200 million/month) or using fixed networks (net income over UAH 20 million/month).

If a business meets all three requirements, it needs to take the following steps to obtain the status of critical:

determine the relevant body (for the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, for agriculture - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, for Diia.City residents - the Ministry of Digital Transformation, etc.);

prepare documents (financial reports, certificates of salaries, no tax arrears);

submit an application to the relevant authority;

wait for a decision;