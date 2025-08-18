Fedir Venislavskyi
People's Deputy of Ukraine
Fedir Volodymyrovych Venislavskyi was born on May 16, 1969, in the urban-type settlement of Olyka, Volyn Oblast. In 1994, he graduated with honors from the Ukrainian State Law Academy, and in 2000, he defended his dissertation, becoming a Candidate of Legal Sciences.
He began his career in 1986 as a collective farm worker. From 1987 to 1989, he served in the military. After completing postgraduate studies in 1997, he worked as an assistant, and from 2003, as an associate professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Since 2019, he has been a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation and held the positions of Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court (2019-2022) and Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada (2022-2023).
1994
Graduated with honors from the Ukrainian State Law Academy
2000
Defended his dissertation, earning the academic degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences
2003
Appointed as an associate professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of Ukraine
2014
Headed the Kharkiv Public Lustration Chamber
2019
Elected People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation
2019
Appointed Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine
2022
Appointed Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
2024
Participated in the finalization of the mobilization bill, rejecting norms regarding the blocking of funds and mandatory electronic summonses