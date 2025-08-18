Fedir Venislavskyi

$41.340.11
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22581 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20643 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17242 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28401 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74957 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47673 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74629 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swift
August 18, 01:13 PM • 12765 views
This is a powerful, long-range weapon: Shmyhal on the new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo"
August 18, 01:32 PM • 10634 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 18, 04:07 PM • 44973 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
05:45 PM • 11077 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House
09:48 PM • 9176 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74957 views
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74957 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74629 views
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74629 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
August 18, 10:51 AM • 116063 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
August 18, 09:00 AM • 133660 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131886 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
05:45 PM • 11088 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM • 74947 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
August 17, 07:47 AM • 66671 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM • 99353 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
August 16, 03:37 AM • 84999 views
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter
Starlink
Persons

Fedir Venislavskyi

People's Deputy of Ukraine
Fedir Volodymyrovych Venislavskyi was born on May 16, 1969, in the urban-type settlement of Olyka, Volyn Oblast. In 1994, he graduated with honors from the Ukrainian State Law Academy, and in 2000, he defended his dissertation, becoming a Candidate of Legal Sciences. He began his career in 1986 as a collective farm worker. From 1987 to 1989, he served in the military. After completing postgraduate studies in 1997, he worked as an assistant, and from 2003, as an associate professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Since 2019, he has been a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation and held the positions of Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court (2019-2022) and Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada (2022-2023).
1994
Graduated with honors from the Ukrainian State Law Academy
2000
Defended his dissertation, earning the academic degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences
2003
Appointed as an associate professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of Ukraine
2014
Headed the Kharkiv Public Lustration Chamber
2019
Elected People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation
2019
Appointed Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine
2022
Appointed Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
2024
Participated in the finalization of the mobilization bill, rejecting norms regarding the blocking of funds and mandatory electronic summonses
Exclusive
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation

The future of Ukrainian aviation depends on the vote for the "Defence City" bills. MPs are discussing the inclusion of the aviation industry in the initiative to ensure its development.

Economy • August 14, 02:49 PM • 393073 views