Fedir Venislavskyi

People's Deputy of Ukraine

Fedir Volodymyrovych Venislavskyi was born on May 16, 1969, in the urban-type settlement of Olyka, Volyn Oblast. In 1994, he graduated with honors from the Ukrainian State Law Academy, and in 2000, he defended his dissertation, becoming a Candidate of Legal Sciences. He began his career in 1986 as a collective farm worker. From 1987 to 1989, he served in the military. After completing postgraduate studies in 1997, he worked as an assistant, and from 2003, as an associate professor at the Department of Constitutional Law of Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University. Since 2019, he has been a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation and held the positions of Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court (2019-2022) and Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada (2022-2023).