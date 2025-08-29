$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:17 PM • 6042 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
08:48 AM • 12666 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 29771 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 28445 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43498 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66219 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62101 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 144766 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 71239 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
August 29, 04:11 AM • 26233 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
August 29, 04:31 AM • 21321 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime
10:34 AM • 4514 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
10:52 AM • 6056 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
11:34 AM • 8426 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
12:47 PM • 1726 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
12:35 PM • 2122 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:28 PM • 3624 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
12:17 PM • 6076 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 29, 05:00 AM • 43503 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
01:11 PM • 636 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM • 139769 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM • 169543 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM • 171458 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM • 160119 views
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system

Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

Ksenia Semenova, President of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, states that the inaction of the State Aviation Service undermines the future of aviation. The decision to transfer the documentation support for Mi-8 helicopters to a company with Russian ties caused a stir.

Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation

Ukrainian aviation has potential and specialists ready to move the industry forward. However, instead of support, it faces the inaction of state institutions that do not use existing opportunities for effective solutions even during wartime. Ksenia Semenova, president of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, spoke about the challenges and opportunities for the industry, UNN writes.

Details

Ukrainian aviation operates during the war, including military and cargo aviation, but according to Ksenia Semenova, president of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, the state is ashamed to support the industry - there is a lack of state representation, protection of potential, and proper conditions for development.

In aviation, there are issues where the State Aviation Service of Ukraine somehow falls short. There are sailors who can legally travel abroad on ships. But pilots cannot. We let sailors go because there is a very powerful industry association, and a very powerful lobby, including at the level of some deputies. But there is no one to lobby for the interests of pilots.

- Ksenia Semenova noted.

The President of KAI emphasized that real steps for the civil aviation industry are possible now. One of them is the resumption of commercial cargo flights, but for this, someone must take responsibility. The State Aviation Service could become a driver of change, but its inaction undermines the future of aviation.

Aviation is a very specific industry. If you don't maintain the qualifications of employees, the infrastructure at the airport, you will have to build everything from scratch. And it will cost more than maintaining it.

- Ksenia Semenova emphasized.

The lack of a leadership role of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine in the development of civil aviation is not surprising, as its recent decisions are called by experts and politicians not only ineffective, but critical for the state. This refers to the resonant decision to transfer the right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to a private foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which is associated with the Russian defense complex.

According to open sources, AAL Group Ltd is registered in the United Arab Emirates in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) zone, which has a reputation as an offshore with tax benefits and a high level of secrecy regarding business owners. The company holds certification from a Russian aircraft factory that is part of the "Russian Helicopters" holding, which indicates its close ties with the Russian defense industry. A number of publications also noted that "Rostec" could be the beneficiary of AAL Group. In addition, the company has repeatedly appeared in so-called "gray" schemes for helicopter repair in Iraq and Afghanistan. And in 2024, AAL Group Ltd announced a partnership with the South African Paramount Group, which international media linked to possible arms supplies to Russia for waging war against Ukraine.

Thus, the position of KAI President Ksenia Semenova regarding the work of the State Aviation Service is superimposed on a broader context - the aviation industry remains without state support, and the relevant regulator, instead of a course for development, makes destructive decisions. Such steps, among other things, threaten defense capability, because Mi-8 helicopters are the basis of army aviation and the Air Force of Ukraine.

Recall

The right to accompany repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was sought by Ukrainian state enterprises that have many years of experience and all the necessary competencies. However, numerous appeals from these enterprises were actually ignored by the State Aviation Service and its head Oleksandr Bilchuk, who has now been suspended from his official duties in connection with disciplinary proceedings.

Commenting on the situation, former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets emphasized that in the case of intentional preference given to companies associated with the business and economy of the aggressor country, such actions can be qualified as aimed at undermining the national security of Ukraine.

In parliament, there are also demands to cancel this decision. Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi called the actions of the State Aviation Service "anti-state", and Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk emphasized their economic inexpediency and unacceptability in wartime.

Lilia Podolyak

Fedir Venislavskyi
Iraq
Afghanistan
Mi-8
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine