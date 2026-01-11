Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
04:31 AM • 454 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 17965 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 36735 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 31863 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 29161 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 27398 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 32438 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 55782 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39301 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38691 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1.6m/s
82%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about GreenlandJanuary 10, 06:54 PM • 3780 views
Croatia allocated an urgent aid package to UkraineJanuary 10, 07:29 PM • 5074 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratingsJanuary 10, 09:59 PM • 10891 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor11:59 PM • 7350 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA01:12 AM • 4396 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 85275 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 111692 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 82826 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 103750 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110127 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Elon Musk
Benjamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 10975 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 14185 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 70269 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71768 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 92407 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Series

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Donald Trump ordered the Joint Special Operations Command to prepare a plan for a military invasion of Greenland. This initiative is being promoted by a group of political "hawks" to preempt Russian and Chinese expansion in the Arctic.

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday

US President Donald Trump has ordered the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare a plan for a military invasion of Greenland. According to The Mail on Sunday, the initiative is being pushed by a group of political "hawks" led by Stephen Miller, who seek to preempt potential Russian and Chinese expansion in the Arctic region. UNN reports this.

Details

The radicalization of the White House's plans occurred against the backdrop of a successful operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. However, the US military leadership at the level of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is resisting the order, arguing that the actions are illegal and lack congressional support.

Motives and domestic political context

British diplomats link Trump's actions to the approaching midterm congressional elections. According to analysts, the president is trying to divert voters' attention from negative economic indicators to prevent the loss of Republican control over the legislature.

Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace Prize09.01.26, 23:32 • 13053 views

To deter the president from the idea of occupying the island, the military is proposing alternative operations. These include intercepting Russia's "shadow fleet," which Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions, or striking targets in Iran.

It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland10.01.26, 20:54 • 3816 views

Threat to NATO's existence

Diplomatic circles have already developed an "escalation scenario," according to which the use of force or political coercion to break Greenland's ties with Denmark would lead to a direct conflict between Washington and Keir Starmer's government and other European allies.

Diplomatic cables note that the occupation of Greenland could become a tool to destroy NATO from within.

NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - Politico09.01.26, 09:17 • 15339 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Keir Starmer
United States Congress
White House
NATO
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Denmark
China
Iran