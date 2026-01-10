It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland

$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
"The carrot is gone": Trump is disappointed with Putin, sees him as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation
Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated the need to take Trump's claims on Greenland seriously. She emphasized the importance of preserving world order and the principles of international law.

It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated the need to take seriously new encroachments by US President Donald Trump on Greenland. The Swedish minister said this in an interview with Sveriges Radio, writes UNN.

Now it's no longer just words from the US administration that differ from what we're used to. We also see that they are ready to act quickly. We saw this in Venezuela. This means that we must take their words seriously and act to ensure the outcome aligns with our interests.

- she emphasized.

According to the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, US encroachments on Greenland create an additional burden on cooperation within NATO.

"Obviously, this should not be the case in a defense alliance," she says.

Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO06.01.26, 09:00 • 5504 views

Stenergard also emphasized the need to preserve the rules-based world order and the principles underlying it.

Principles are fundamental, and we must uphold them. This is also in Sweden's security interests. It is often said that international law is the first line of defense. International law, even if not always adhered to, serves us well. I believe it will continue to do so, and therefore we must uphold it... But I also have to make sure that Sweden does not stand out in a way that harms us.

- she emphasized.

Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy23.12.25, 09:52 • 3646 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
The Diplomat
Greenland
NATO
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Sweden