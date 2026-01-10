It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated the need to take seriously new encroachments by US President Donald Trump on Greenland. The Swedish minister said this in an interview with Sveriges Radio, writes UNN.

Now it's no longer just words from the US administration that differ from what we're used to. We also see that they are ready to act quickly. We saw this in Venezuela. This means that we must take their words seriously and act to ensure the outcome aligns with our interests. - she emphasized.

According to the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, US encroachments on Greenland create an additional burden on cooperation within NATO.

"Obviously, this should not be the case in a defense alliance," she says.

Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO

Stenergard also emphasized the need to preserve the rules-based world order and the principles underlying it.

Principles are fundamental, and we must uphold them. This is also in Sweden's security interests. It is often said that international law is the first line of defense. International law, even if not always adhered to, serves us well. I believe it will continue to do so, and therefore we must uphold it... But I also have to make sure that Sweden does not stand out in a way that harms us. - she emphasized.

Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US for security after the appointment of a special envoy