Venislavsky on the defense budget: "Allocated funds are less than the real needs of the security sector"

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34207 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 31468 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 25501 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 26072 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
October 1, 05:00 AM • 41499 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 24531 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34284 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 62573 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38664 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46565 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.6m/s
55%
757mm
Popular news
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 22437 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 21573 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 11879 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 18025 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 7136 views
Publications
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 2704 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34224 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 41517 views
Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pearsPhotoSeptember 30, 01:38 PM • 4670 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 62585 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 7406 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 21752 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 20308 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 24124 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 34316 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

Venislavsky on the defense budget: "Allocated funds are less than the real needs of the security sector"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavsky stated that the funds allocated for Ukraine's defense are significantly less than the real needs of the security sector. The parliament prioritizes supporting the defense sector, seeking sources of revenue for the budget.

Venislavsky on the defense budget: "Allocated funds are less than the real needs of the security sector"

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi stated that the funds allocated by the state for Ukraine's defense are significantly less than the real needs of the security and defense sector, but the parliament is doing everything possible to support the army and law enforcement agencies. He announced this during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

During the briefing, a journalist asked whether Ukraine has enough funding for defense and how justified the amount included in the state budget for this year is. Venislavskyi answered.

The amount allocated for the needs of the security and defense sector throughout all years of the war is many times less than the real need. The Ministry of Defense announced its needs, and they are five times higher than what is included in the budget. A similar situation, on a smaller scale, is observed in other components of the security sector.

– Venislavskyi stated.

The MP emphasized that the parliament prioritizes supporting the defense sector and added that any changes related to the financing of the security and defense sector are actually supported by a constitutional majority of votes in the Verkhovna Rada. But in order to allocate these funds, it is necessary to find sources of revenue for the budget.

Over a quarter of GDP for security and defense: Marchenko at an informal meeting of the EU Council spoke about the 2026 budget20.09.25, 23:25 • 10530 views

Venislavskyi added that thanks to international support and the efforts of Ukrainian financial bodies, funding for the security sector is gradually increasing.

This year, we have already adopted several amendments to the law on the state budget for 2025, and if there is a need for additional funding, the parliament will support the relevant initiatives. For next year, we are laying down the minimum possible need for our security and defense sector.

– emphasized the member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Venislavskyi emphasized that even with limited resources, Ukraine continues to strengthen its defense capabilities and provide the security sector with the necessary means to counter the aggressor.

Zelenskyy approved the NSDC decision on the defense budget for 2026: what it entails20.09.25, 09:36 • 4334 views

Stepan Haftko

Economy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Council of the European Union
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine