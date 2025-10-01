Venislavsky on the defense budget: "Allocated funds are less than the real needs of the security sector"

People's Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi stated that the funds allocated by the state for Ukraine's defense are significantly less than the real needs of the security and defense sector, but the parliament is doing everything possible to support the army and law enforcement agencies. He announced this during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

During the briefing, a journalist asked whether Ukraine has enough funding for defense and how justified the amount included in the state budget for this year is. Venislavskyi answered.

The amount allocated for the needs of the security and defense sector throughout all years of the war is many times less than the real need. The Ministry of Defense announced its needs, and they are five times higher than what is included in the budget. A similar situation, on a smaller scale, is observed in other components of the security sector. – Venislavskyi stated.

The MP emphasized that the parliament prioritizes supporting the defense sector and added that any changes related to the financing of the security and defense sector are actually supported by a constitutional majority of votes in the Verkhovna Rada. But in order to allocate these funds, it is necessary to find sources of revenue for the budget.

Venislavskyi added that thanks to international support and the efforts of Ukrainian financial bodies, funding for the security sector is gradually increasing.

This year, we have already adopted several amendments to the law on the state budget for 2025, and if there is a need for additional funding, the parliament will support the relevant initiatives. For next year, we are laying down the minimum possible need for our security and defense sector. – emphasized the member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Venislavskyi emphasized that even with limited resources, Ukraine continues to strengthen its defense capabilities and provide the security sector with the necessary means to counter the aggressor.

