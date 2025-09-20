Zelenskyy approved the NSDC decision on the defense budget for 2026: what it entails

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 AM • 14633 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 25738 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 33821 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 28598 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 35136 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48056 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 29606 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39690 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39862 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67227 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - SybihaSeptember 19, 09:59 PM • 9996 views
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 14455 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 14961 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 13776 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 5020 views
Publications
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 14633 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33445 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 48056 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 39690 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 67227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 35137 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 33445 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 17884 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 20923 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 23455 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-21 "Grad"
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Zelenskyy approved the NSDC decision on the defense budget for 2026: what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the NSDC decision regarding the defense budget for 2026. The document provides for financing the security and defense sector at no less than the 2025 level, as well as the possibility of adjusting expenditures.

Zelenskyy approved the NSDC decision on the defense budget for 2026: what it entails

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the defense budget for 2026. The document provides for a number of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as to the bodies of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 692/2025 of September 19, 2025, writes UNN.

Details

"To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 19, 2025 "On proposals to the draft law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" on articles related to ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine," the decree states.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to:

  • provide in the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" expenditures for ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine for the security and defense sector in an amount not less than the amount of expenditures provided for in the 2025 budget;
    • provide for the possibility of adjusting in 2026 the volume of expenditures for national security and defense of Ukraine taking into account the military-political situation;
      • take measures to ensure timely and full financing in 2026 for the bodies of the security and defense sector for the payment of monetary allowances to servicemen, privates and officers, police officers;
        • take measures in 2026 to ensure timely and full payment of one-time monetary assistance in case of death of persons, as well as their death as a result of injury received during martial law;
          • continue in 2026 to implement measures to attract additional sources of military-technical assistance to Ukraine;
            • ensure in 2026 the fulfillment of the task of priority financing of the activities of the subjects of the security and defense sector of Ukraine in priority areas;
              • develop and approve by March 1, 2026, the State Target Defense Program for the Development of Armaments and Military Equipment for the period up to 2031.

                Also, the bodies of the security and defense sector of Ukraine should take measures during 2026 to:

                • strengthen financial discipline in the management of budget appropriations and ensure targeted, effective and efficient use of budget funds;
                  • ensure the fulfillment of state contracts (agreements) for the procurement of goods, works and services for defense purposes, repayment of accounts receivable and prevention of overdue accounts receivable;
                    • improve planning and resource management in the field of security and defense.

                      Recall

                      In 2026, Ukraine plans to spend 2.8 trillion hryvnias on national security and defense, of which 955 billion hryvnias will go to the purchase and production of weapons. This accounts for one-third of all funds allocated for defense, with 60% of the budget directed to defense until the end of hostilities.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      EconomyPolitics
                      National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                      Ukraine