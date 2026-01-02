$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 33457 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 48856 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 41860 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 40181 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 143473 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 141367 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 51017 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 43215 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37020 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 29942 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Electricity outage schedules
Estonia may lose the right to host the European Fencing Championships due to its refusal to admit athletes from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The 2026 European Fencing Championships in Tallinn are under threat of cancellation, as Estonia refuses to guarantee the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus. The International Fencing Federation demands written confirmation of the admission of all athletes, but the Estonian authorities do not issue visas to citizens of these countries.

The European Fencing Championships for adults, which were supposed to take place in the Estonian capital Tallinn in 2026, are under threat of disruption. This was reported by Err.ee, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the International Fencing Federation requires a written confirmation from the host country that all athletes will be able to participate in the tournament and cross the border regardless of citizenship and military rank. However, the Estonian authorities refuse to sign such a document.

According to Raido Mitt, Vice-Chancellor of the Estonian Ministry of Culture for Sports, the country cannot confirm that all those wishing to participate in the European Championships will be able to cross the border. He added that the government's position is unequivocal: visas are not issued to athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus, there is zero tolerance, and there will be no exceptions.

After a recent visit of the European Fencing Confederation delegation to the Ministry of Culture, it became clear: without fulfilling this requirement, the tournament may be moved to another country. According to Aivar Paalberg, Secretary General of the Estonian Fencing Union, the organizations were given to understand that Estonia might lose the right to host the European Championships. There is no official decision yet, but the Estonian Fencing Union assumes that the tournament in Tallinn will not take place next year, Paalberg added.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that Tallinn was chosen as the venue for the European Championships last autumn at the European Fencing Confederation congress in Budapest. 24 out of 42 participating countries voted for the candidacy of the Estonian capital, which won the competition against Yerevan.

Recall

14 Russian athletes were banned from entering Latvia for an indefinite period.

The Rada called on the International Paralympic Committee to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions18.12.25, 13:15 • 2892 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPolitics
Belarus
Tallinn
Estonia