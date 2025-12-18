The Rada called on the International Paralympic Committee to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions

The Rada adopted an appeal to the heads of state, parliaments and governments of democratic countries of the world, the International Paralympic Committee regarding the ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada ... adopted in its entirety the draft Resolution on the Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the heads of state, parliaments and governments of democratic countries of the world, the International Paralympic Committee regarding the ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions (reg. No. 14204) - stated on the VR website.

In the appeal, the Rada calls for:

- review the decision of the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee of September 27, 2025;

- reinstate a complete ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international sports competitions, including the Paralympic Games;

- protect the principles of humanism, justice, human rights and the inadmissibility of war as a means of interstate relations, on which the international Paralympic movement is based;

- make a decision to restrict the entry of athletes and sports delegations of aggressor states into the territory of democratic countries until the full cessation of the aggression of the Russian Federation and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

