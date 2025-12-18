$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 11637 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 20984 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 19945 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36325 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 28611 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17167 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18107 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13747 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27719 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11562 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
The Rada called on the International Paralympic Committee to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2244 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to the heads of states, parliaments, and governments of democratic countries of the world, as well as the International Paralympic Committee. This appeal concerns the ban on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in international sports competitions.

The Rada called on the International Paralympic Committee to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in competitions

The Rada adopted an appeal to the heads of state, parliaments and governments of democratic countries of the world, the International Paralympic Committee regarding the ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada ... adopted in its entirety the draft Resolution on the Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the heads of state, parliaments and governments of democratic countries of the world, the International Paralympic Committee regarding the ban on the participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions (reg. No. 14204)

- stated on the VR website.

In the appeal, the Rada calls for:

- review the decision of the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee of September 27, 2025;

- reinstate a complete ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international sports competitions, including the Paralympic Games;

- protect the principles of humanism, justice, human rights and the inadmissibility of war as a means of interstate relations, on which the international Paralympic movement is based;

- make a decision to restrict the entry of athletes and sports delegations of aggressor states into the territory of democratic countries until the full cessation of the aggression of the Russian Federation and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus08.10.24, 15:35 • 12442 views

Antonina Tumanova

SportsPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine