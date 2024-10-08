Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Sports Committee of Ukraine addressed an official letter to the President of the International Association of World Games, Jose Perurena Lopez. The Ukrainian side expressed its gratitude for the support and called for maintaining the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the XII World Games in 2025, which will be held in Chengdu (China)," the statement said.

The letter emphasizes that the aggression unleashed by Russia and supported by Belarus continues, and the Russian occupiers continue to commit atrocities against the Ukrainian people. "Throughout the full-scale invasion, Russia has already killed more than 500 athletes and coaches and destroyed more than 500 sports infrastructure facilities. In view of these facts, Ukraine insists on the continuation of sanctions against Russia and Belarus until the aggression stops and a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is restored," the statement said.

Representatives of Ukraine recalled the position of the International Association of World Games, which in 2022 banned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the competition. The Ukrainian side calls for these restrictions to be maintained for the upcoming competitions in 2025.

"We count on your further solidarity with Ukraine and our sports movement," reads the joint letter signed by Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and President of the Sports Committee of Ukraine Ilya Shevlyak.

International Wrestling Federation eases sanctions against Belarusian and Russian athletes