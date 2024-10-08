Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58156 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102412 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136933 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142602 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138812 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172118 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104735 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96479 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109048 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111147 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41617 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49146 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199506 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188468 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141433 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141518 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146246 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154599 views
Actual
Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12328 views

Ukraine has asked the organizers of the 2025 World Games to maintain the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. This is due to the ongoing Russian aggression and the destruction of Ukraine's sports infrastructure.

Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Sports Committee of Ukraine addressed an official letter to the President of the International Association of World Games, Jose Perurena Lopez. The Ukrainian side expressed its gratitude for the support and called for maintaining the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the XII World Games in 2025, which will be held in Chengdu (China)," the statement said.

The letter emphasizes that the aggression unleashed by Russia and supported by Belarus continues, and the Russian occupiers continue to commit atrocities against the Ukrainian people. "Throughout the full-scale invasion, Russia has already killed more than 500 athletes and coaches and destroyed more than 500 sports infrastructure facilities. In view of these facts, Ukraine insists on the continuation of sanctions against Russia and Belarus until the aggression stops and a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is restored," the statement said.

Representatives of Ukraine recalled the position of the International Association of World Games, which in 2022 banned the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the competition. The Ukrainian side calls for these restrictions to be maintained for the upcoming competitions in 2025.

"We count on your further solidarity with Ukraine and our sports movement," reads the joint letter signed by Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, and President of the Sports Committee of Ukraine Ilya Shevlyak.

International Wrestling Federation eases sanctions against Belarusian and Russian athletes26.09.24, 17:00 • 15637 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SportsPolitics
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
matviy-bidnyiMatviy Bidnyi
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising