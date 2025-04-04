Matviy Bidnyi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14394 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25633 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63079 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121121 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389805 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309243 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213487 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244084 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255020 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129690 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211151 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389805 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309243 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2062 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12642 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43698 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71710 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56864 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Matviy Bidnyi

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

More than 14 million UAH of income: what the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi declared

Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.

Economy • March 29, 07:19 AM • 99099 views

Ukraine calls on the organizers of the 2025 World Games to extend sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine has asked the organizers of the 2025 World Games to maintain the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. This is due to the ongoing Russian aggression and the destruction of Ukraine's sports infrastructure.

Sports • October 8, 12:35 PM • 12398 views

Minister: Ukraine retained prize money for Olympians, but motivation is different now

Ukraine has left the amount of prize money for the Olympians unchanged. According to the acting Minister of Sports, the main motivation of the athletes now is to win and represent the country in the international arena.

Sports • July 26, 12:02 PM • 13824 views

Ukraine appeals to the IOC to exclude russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympic Games

Ukraine appealed to the IOC with evidence of support for the war by russian and belarusian athletes, calling for their suspension from international sporting events until russia stops its aggression against Ukraine.

War • July 5, 09:37 PM • 34155 views

NOC of Ukraine presented a new uniform of the Ukrainian team at the 2024 Olympic Games

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine presented a new collection of Olympic uniforms for Ukrainian athletes, designed by the Polish company " 4F "with traditional Ukrainian ornaments and the code word" Victory", reflecting the slogan" will to win " of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sports • June 25, 04:59 PM • 17897 views

Ukraine announces it will participate in the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.

War • May 20, 06:33 PM • 24293 views

Ukraine does not yet know in which sports neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed - Bidnyi

Ukraine does not yet know in which sports neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed, but most likely there will be very few of them, perhaps in some martial arts.

Sports • May 5, 12:47 PM • 28362 views

Ukraine and the United Kingdom intensify cooperation in sports on the eve of the Olympics

Ukraine and the United Kingdom intensify cooperation in the field of sports, discuss the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, and provide support to Ukrainian athletes on the eve of the Paris Olympics.

Sports • April 25, 08:30 PM • 58397 views

Russian athletes are agents of hybrid influence - Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine considers Russian athletes who have not changed their sports citizenship to be agents of Russian hybrid influence, as they glorify Russian aggression despite the fact that the war is harming Ukrainian athletes and coaches.

War • April 18, 07:16 AM • 23641 views

Poland continues to support Ukraine in sports and youth spheres

Poland and Ukraine have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of sports, including decentralization, combating discrimination, doping, supporting athletes and restoring sports infrastructure, and to jointly counteract the participation of representatives of aggressor countries in international sports.

Sports • March 30, 02:06 AM • 53189 views

belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine, was allowed to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, which is a violation of the recommendations on the neutrality of athletes.

Sports • March 6, 05:09 PM • 27953 views

Russia uses every athlete for its propaganda - Poor

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, said that Russia uses every athlete, including those who compete under neutral status, for its propaganda and will use every opportunity to do so.

Sports • February 22, 01:17 PM • 22641 views

Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.

Sports • February 13, 08:33 PM • 24800 views

Ukrainian wrestlers warned against provocations at the European Championships in Romania

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine instructed the wrestlers going to the European Championships in Romania to represent Ukraine with dignity and not to succumb to provocations from Russia.

War • February 12, 03:57 PM • 21269 views

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor

Ukraine continues to insist that some Russian athletes who claim to be neutral actually support the Russian military and meet with Putin, providing evidence to international sports organizations.

Sports • February 11, 12:36 PM • 66602 views