Matviy Bidnyi

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
Andriy Sadovyi declared UAH 869,000 of salary for 2024, his wife Kateryna Kit-Sadova - more than UAH 13 million. The wife owns securities and corporate rights.
Ukraine has asked the organizers of the 2025 World Games to maintain the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. This is due to the ongoing Russian aggression and the destruction of Ukraine's sports infrastructure.
Ukraine has left the amount of prize money for the Olympians unchanged. According to the acting Minister of Sports, the main motivation of the athletes now is to win and represent the country in the international arena.
Ukraine appealed to the IOC with evidence of support for the war by russian and belarusian athletes, calling for their suspension from international sporting events until russia stops its aggression against Ukraine.
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine presented a new collection of Olympic uniforms for Ukrainian athletes, designed by the Polish company " 4F "with traditional Ukrainian ornaments and the code word" Victory", reflecting the slogan" will to win " of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.
Ukraine does not yet know in which sports neutral athletes with Russian passports will be allowed, but most likely there will be very few of them, perhaps in some martial arts.
Ukraine and the United Kingdom intensify cooperation in the field of sports, discuss the ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions, and provide support to Ukrainian athletes on the eve of the Paris Olympics.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine considers Russian athletes who have not changed their sports citizenship to be agents of Russian hybrid influence, as they glorify Russian aggression despite the fact that the war is harming Ukrainian athletes and coaches.
Poland and Ukraine have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of sports, including decentralization, combating discrimination, doping, supporting athletes and restoring sports infrastructure, and to jointly counteract the participation of representatives of aggressor countries in international sports.
belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine, was allowed to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, which is a violation of the recommendations on the neutrality of athletes.
The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, said that Russia uses every athlete, including those who compete under neutral status, for its propaganda and will use every opportunity to do so.
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.
The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine instructed the wrestlers going to the European Championships in Romania to represent Ukraine with dignity and not to succumb to provocations from Russia.
Ukraine continues to insist that some Russian athletes who claim to be neutral actually support the Russian military and meet with Putin, providing evidence to international sports organizations.