NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120459 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189666 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233953 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369283 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181780 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149644 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197933 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NOC of Ukraine presented a new uniform of the Ukrainian team at the 2024 Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17897 views

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine presented a new collection of Olympic uniforms for Ukrainian athletes, designed by the Polish company " 4F "with traditional Ukrainian ornaments and the code word" Victory", reflecting the slogan" will to win " of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

NOC of Ukraine presented a new uniform of the Ukrainian team at the 2024 Olympic Games

On Tuesday, June 25, a presentation of the new collection of Olympic uniforms of the national team of Ukraine took place in Kiev . This year, the image was created by the Polish company "4F" – a new sponsor of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee.

Details 

The NOC stressed that the slogan of Ukraine at the 2024 Olympic Games is "the Will to Win". This time, for Ukraine, the Olympics are primarily a big screen to the world. This is an opportunity to remind the whole world that Ukraine exists, fights and is able to win.

The coded word "Victory" is also hidden in the ornaments and details of the new uniform, reminding athletes and fans that every game, every fight, every performance is a step towards a big victory. A special feature of the design of the new collection of Olympic uniforms are embroidery elements that add authenticity and national flavor

- tell in The National Olympic Committee.

Traditional Ukrainian ornaments are intertwined with modern trends, forming a harmonious and stylish image. in addition, there are images of spikelets on the form, which are associated by every Ukrainian with the life, prosperity and fertility of their native land.

The Ukrainian shooter won "gold" and an Olympic license at the European Championships29.05.24, 23:00 • 25154 views

As explained in the committee, Ukrainian athletes will wear such equipment from 4F during all official ceremonies and events, in particular – at the parade of athletes on the occasion of the opening and closing of the Olympic Games, the medal ceremony and outside the competition arenas.

On this day, the uniform was tried on and demonstrated by Ukrainian athletes who will represent Ukraine at the XXXIII Olympic Games: Lyudmila Luzan (canoeing), Daria Beloded (judo), Igor Trunov, Oleg Kukharik, Dmitry Danilenko, Ivan Semykin (kayaking), Alexey Sereda (diving), sisters Marina and Vladislava Alexieva (artistic swimming).

Addition

Ivan Sapa, Regional Manager of 4F, noted that it is a great honor for his brand to support Ukrainian athletes on their way and sponsor the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine for the first time. 

Our designers worked with inspiration to create a form that would not only meet all modern requirements, but also reflect the national symbols and spirit of the Ukrainian people

Sapa said. 

All the guests of Honor in their speeches noted the importance of our athletes ' participation in the 2024 Olympic Games and wished them successful starts and victories.

On the eve of the Olympic Games, dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the Seine River in Paris15.06.24, 19:44 • 19625 views

Recall

In May, the head of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit officially confirmed that Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsOlympics
Matviy Bidnyi
Paris
Ukraine
