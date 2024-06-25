NOC of Ukraine presented a new uniform of the Ukrainian team at the 2024 Olympic Games

On Tuesday, June 25, a presentation of the new collection of Olympic uniforms of the national team of Ukraine took place in Kiev . This year, the image was created by the Polish company "4F" – a new sponsor of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee.

The NOC stressed that the slogan of Ukraine at the 2024 Olympic Games is "the Will to Win". This time, for Ukraine, the Olympics are primarily a big screen to the world. This is an opportunity to remind the whole world that Ukraine exists, fights and is able to win.

The coded word "Victory" is also hidden in the ornaments and details of the new uniform, reminding athletes and fans that every game, every fight, every performance is a step towards a big victory. A special feature of the design of the new collection of Olympic uniforms are embroidery elements that add authenticity and national flavor - tell in The National Olympic Committee.

Traditional Ukrainian ornaments are intertwined with modern trends, forming a harmonious and stylish image. in addition, there are images of spikelets on the form, which are associated by every Ukrainian with the life, prosperity and fertility of their native land.

As explained in the committee, Ukrainian athletes will wear such equipment from 4F during all official ceremonies and events, in particular – at the parade of athletes on the occasion of the opening and closing of the Olympic Games, the medal ceremony and outside the competition arenas.

On this day, the uniform was tried on and demonstrated by Ukrainian athletes who will represent Ukraine at the XXXIII Olympic Games: Lyudmila Luzan (canoeing), Daria Beloded (judo), Igor Trunov, Oleg Kukharik, Dmitry Danilenko, Ivan Semykin (kayaking), Alexey Sereda (diving), sisters Marina and Vladislava Alexieva (artistic swimming).

Ivan Sapa, Regional Manager of 4F, noted that it is a great honor for his brand to support Ukrainian athletes on their way and sponsor the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine for the first time.

Our designers worked with inspiration to create a form that would not only meet all modern requirements, but also reflect the national symbols and spirit of the Ukrainian people Sapa said.

All the guests of Honor in their speeches noted the importance of our athletes ' participation in the 2024 Olympic Games and wished them successful starts and victories.

In May, the head of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine Matvey Bedny and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit officially confirmed that Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Paris