The Ukrainian shooter won "gold" and an Olympic license at the European Championships

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43205 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148871 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244387 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172926 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222463 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78218 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110598 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37745 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51044 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87618 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222463 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221689 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43184 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26066 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110598 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112595 views
The Ukrainian shooter won "gold" and an Olympic license at the European Championships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25129 views

Ukrainian shooter Maksim Gorodinets won gold at the European Shooting Championships and won an Olympic license for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ukrainian athlete Maksym Gorodynets won gold at the European Shooting Championship and an Olympic license. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrainian shooter Maksym Gorodynets won a gold medal at the European Shooting Championship (small-caliber weapons), which is being held in Europe. As part of this tournament, athletes compete not only for awards, but also for tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Gorodinets brilliantly performed in the final in high-speed pistol shooting at a distance of 25 meters, becoming the most accurate among the opponents. Having won the Gold Award, he also provided Ukraine with another Olympic license.

Add

This is the second license for Ukraine in this type of weapon. All passes to the Olympic Games are unchanged, so who exactly will represent our country in Paris this summer will be known very soon.

Ukrainian athletes received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games23.05.24, 15:39 • 38460 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics
parisParis
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

