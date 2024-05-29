The Ukrainian shooter won "gold" and an Olympic license at the European Championships

Ukrainian athlete Maksym Gorodynets won gold at the European Shooting Championship and an Olympic license. This is reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Ukrainian shooter Maksym Gorodynets won a gold medal at the European Shooting Championship (small-caliber weapons), which is being held in Europe. As part of this tournament, athletes compete not only for awards, but also for tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Gorodinets brilliantly performed in the final in high-speed pistol shooting at a distance of 25 meters, becoming the most accurate among the opponents. Having won the Gold Award, he also provided Ukraine with another Olympic license.

This is the second license for Ukraine in this type of weapon. All passes to the Olympic Games are unchanged, so who exactly will represent our country in Paris this summer will be known very soon.

