Ukrainian athletes received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games

As of today, Ukrainian athletes have received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games in France, and 99 athletes will take part. The president of the National Olympic Committee, Vadym Gutzeit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

We have 78 licenses and 99 sportsmen and women who will participate in the Olympic Games. We are still waiting for the licenses, as the qualifying competitions will last for another month - Gutzeit said.

Recall

The women's double sculls four won a license for the 2024 Olympic Games by finishing second in the qualifying tournament.