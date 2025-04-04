Vadim Gutzeit

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11510 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20089 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59539 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205011 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117933 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305478 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212933 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243791 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124350 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383893 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305479 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11626 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39707 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67915 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53889 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122382 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Vadim Gutzeit

News by theme

Ukraine received 124 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games

Ukraine has received 124 licenses and will send 140 athletes to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games, representing the country in almost all sports except for games, and the football team will qualify for the first time in Ukraine's independent history.

Sports • July 9, 09:19 AM • 14409 views

Over 500 sports facilities in Ukraine damaged due to Russian aggression - Gutzeit

More than 500 sports facilities in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian invasion, some of which remained in the occupied territories.

War • July 9, 08:49 AM • 28536 views

Ukraine called on the IOC to deprive Russian judokas of licenses for the Olympics: who are we talking about

Representatives of the Ukrainian sports community called on the International Olympic Committee to revoke the licenses of Russian judokas to the Olympic Games because of their support for the war in Ukraine, providing specific names and details.

Sports • June 20, 06:57 PM • 21752 views

NOC of Ukraine proposes to ban three Russians and a Belarusian from the Olympics

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine proposes to suspend three Russian wrestlers and a Belarusian athlete from participating in the Paris Olympics for openly supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine.

War • June 12, 08:17 PM • 14476 views

Ukrainian athletes received 78 licenses to participate in the Olympic Games

Ukrainian athletes have received 78 licenses and 99 athletes will participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in France, with more licenses expected to be awarded after the qualifying competitions end in a month.

Sports • May 23, 12:39 PM • 38501 views

Ukraine announces it will participate in the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.

War • May 20, 06:33 PM • 24293 views

Ukraine demands that the IOC respond to violations during the Vicenza Bionde-2024 road cycling race

Ukraine demands an investigation and action from the IOC after the Russian anthem was played for a "neutral" Russian athlete at the Vicenza Bende 2024 cycling race, in violation of IOC guidelines.

Sports • May 1, 11:16 PM • 22911 views

Ukraine calls for rf pro-Kremlin judokas not to be allowed to participate in the 2024 european judo championships

Ukraine calls to prevent Russian judokas who support Russia's military aggression against Ukraine from participating in the European Judo Championship 2024.

War • April 18, 04:25 PM • 21832 views

Ukraine appeals to the IOC to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to compete together on the same field

Ukraine has appealed to the IOC and ITF not to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to compete together, citing IOC neutrality rules that prohibit representation of these countries at international sporting events during the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Sports • March 21, 04:57 PM • 27215 views

belarusian athlete who supports russia in the war is allowed to participate in the World Cup in Qatar - NOC protests

belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine, was allowed to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, which is a violation of the recommendations on the neutrality of athletes.

Sports • March 6, 05:09 PM • 27953 views

In Kharkiv, Soviet pedestals near the Slovo House were vandalized

Unidentified persons defaced and poured red paint on eight Soviet pedestals of the Young Guard in Kharkiv near the Slovo building.

Society • February 7, 01:50 PM • 27039 views