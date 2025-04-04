Vadim Gutzeit

Ukraine has received 124 licenses and will send 140 athletes to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games, representing the country in almost all sports except for games, and the football team will qualify for the first time in Ukraine's independent history.
More than 500 sports facilities in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged as a result of the Russian invasion, some of which remained in the occupied territories.
Representatives of the Ukrainian sports community called on the International Olympic Committee to revoke the licenses of Russian judokas to the Olympic Games because of their support for the war in Ukraine, providing specific names and details.
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine proposes to suspend three Russian wrestlers and a Belarusian athlete from participating in the Paris Olympics for openly supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine.
Ukrainian athletes have received 78 licenses and 99 athletes will participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in France, with more licenses expected to be awarded after the qualifying competitions end in a month.
Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.
Ukraine demands an investigation and action from the IOC after the Russian anthem was played for a "neutral" Russian athlete at the Vicenza Bende 2024 cycling race, in violation of IOC guidelines.
Ukraine calls to prevent Russian judokas who support Russia's military aggression against Ukraine from participating in the European Judo Championship 2024.
Ukraine has appealed to the IOC and ITF not to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to compete together, citing IOC neutrality rules that prohibit representation of these countries at international sporting events during the ongoing war against Ukraine.
belarusian swimmer anastasia shkurdai, who supports russia's war against Ukraine, was allowed to participate in the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, which is a violation of the recommendations on the neutrality of athletes.
