Russian lugers suspended from the 2026 Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The International Luge Federation has extended the suspension of Russian athletes and representatives from all competitions. The decision also applies to the Olympic qualification for the 2026 Games.

Russian lugers suspended from the 2026 Olympic Games

The 73rd Congress of the International Luge Federation (FIL) decided to extend the suspension of athletes and representatives of Russia from all competitions under the auspices of the FIL. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team of Ukraine.

Details

On June 18, in Tampere (Finland), at the 73rd Congress of the International Luge Federation (FIL), despite a "lively discussion" among delegates, a decision was made to suspend athletes and representatives of the Russian Federation from all competitions under the auspices of the FIL. This also includes Olympic qualification for the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Games.

As a result, 24 delegates supported the continuation of the current suspension (decisions of 2022 and 2024). There were also those who spoke against it – 7 delegates. Among other things, 1 ballot was declared invalid.

The idea of Russian representatives participating under a neutral status (AIN) was also rejected.

The Congress clearly expressed its position. This decision reflects our shared responsibility for fair and safe competition. We respect the diversity of opinions, especially among athletes.

- stated FIL President Einars Fogelis.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, headed by Vadym Guttsait, welcomed the decision of the International Luge Federation.

FIL has confirmed its commitment to the principles of integrity, safety, and solidarity in international sports.

- states the NOC of Ukraine's post.

Recall

The NOC, the Ministry of Sport, and the Fencing Federation of Ukraine called for the Russian national, a major in the Russian armed forces and a confidante of Putin, to be barred from elections to the FIE Athletes' Commission. This violates FIE principles and IOC recommendations.

Ukraine calls for the suspension of Russian athlete Dmitry Beshentsev, who supports the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, from participating in the World Games of Jiu-Jitsu.

Last year, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine proposed to suspend Russians from participating in the Paris Olympics.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsOlympics
Vadim Gutzeit
Finland
Milan
Ukraine
