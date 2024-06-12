NOC of Ukraine proposes to ban three Russians and a Belarusian from the Olympics

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit and two other Ukrainian sports officials have appealed to the International Olympic Committee with a proposal to prevent three Russian women and a Belarusian woman who “openly support military actions against Ukraine” from attending the Olympics in Paris. This, as reported on June 12 by the website of the NOC of Ukraine, is stated in a letter sent to the IOC, UNN reports.

Details

The titled Russian wrestler Dinara Kudayeva published a post about the death of her father, who died in the war against Ukraine, and called for honoring the occupier as a “hero.” This post was supported by two other Russian wrestlers, Olga Khoroshavtseva and Natalia Malyscheva, who liked the post. Olga Khoroshavtseva also left a comment with words of support under Kudayeva's post the message says.

According to the NOC website, Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina, who claims to be an individual neutral athlete, has received a license to participate in the Olympic Games.

"However, in 2023, Kurachkina participated in propaganda events together with Viktor Lukashenko, the son of the President of Belarus. Viktor Lukashenko has been sanctioned by Canada, the EU, the US, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK for supporting Russian aggression,” the National Olympic Committee informs.

Ukraine once again calls on the IOC to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games