Ukraine once again calls on the IOC to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 47780 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136107 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233224 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162741 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147316 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112874 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT
March 1, 06:46 AM

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52028 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump
March 1, 07:22 AM

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34037 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46450 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105800 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203369 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216890 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105800 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157310 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159964 views
Ukraine once again calls on the IOC to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games

Ukraine once again calls on the IOC to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30000 views

Ukraine calls on the IOC to suspend Russian and Belarusian wrestlers who support the war from participating in the 2024 Olympics because of their open support for the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has once again appealed to the International Olympic Committee to deprive Russian and Belarusian wrestlers of their licenses for the Olympic Games. The letter sent to the IOC cites the facts of support for the war by these athletes, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Hutzeit, and the president of the Ukrainian Wrestling Association, Yuriy Kopytko, sent a joint letter to the International Olympic Committee in connection with the qualification for Paris 2024 of representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus who openly support military actions against Ukraine.

"The Russian Wrestling Federation has named the athletes who will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Please note that these athletes support the war in Ukraine, the policy of the Russian dictator and do not meet the sufficient criteria to obtain the status of an individual neutral athlete (AIN). In particular, these are Dinara Kudaieva, Natalia Malysheva, Olga Khoroshavtseva and Irina Kurachkina," the statement said.

04.02.23, 14:59 • 957068 views

The letter provides evidence of support for the war by these athletes. The signatories ask to take this information into account and ensure that Russian and Belarusian athletes who are members of military organizations or supporters of the war against Ukraine are not allowed to participate in the Olympic Games.

In addition, Ukraine emphasized that the entire Russian and Belarusian sports community is an instrument of the state policy of the aggressor countries, and athletes with Russian and Belarusian citizenship cannot meet the sufficient criteria for obtaining the status of an individual neutral athlete (AIN). This undermines the foundations of the international sports community and calls into question the fairness and impartiality of sports competitions.

Olympics 2024: France prepares for unprecedented cybersecurity challenge06.05.24, 16:41 • 16158 views

"Ukraine's position remains unwavering: as long as Russian troops, with the support of the Belarusian government, continue to wage their brutal war against the Ukrainian people, a ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in any international competitions in any status should be introduced," the ministry summarized.

Image
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarSports

