Olympics 2024: France prepares for unprecedented cybersecurity challenge

This summer, amid the Olympic Games , Paris 2024 is preparing to face an unprecedented cybersecurity challenge. Reuters reports citing a statement by Vincent Strubel, Director General of the French National Agency for Information Security (ANSSI), UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Paris even paid "ethical hackers" to stress test their systems and used artificial intelligence to help them triage threats.

We cannot prevent all attacks, there will be no Games without attacks, but we must limit their impact on the Olympics - explained Strubel in a conversation with journalists.

According to him, this year's Olympic Games faced an unprecedented level of threat, but France has done an incredible amount of preparatory work.

French experts will also use artificial intelligence to help them sort threats.

Artificial intelligence helps us distinguish trouble from disaster - said Franz Regul, Managing Director of IT at Paris 2024.

Addendum

As you know, in 2018, a computer virus called "Olympic Destroyer" was used to attack the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Despite the fact that Russia denies any involvement in this incident, the US Department of Justice indicted six Russian hackers in 2020. Washington is confident that they were involved in the attack on the Paris Olympics.

Also this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has "no doubt" that Russia will target the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Recall

