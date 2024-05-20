Ukraine announces it will participate in the 2024 Olympics

Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, UNN reports.

Bidnyi and Gutzeit held an informal meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media to discuss the details of Ukraine's participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"These games are of particular importance for Ukraine, as it is an opportunity to show the world our will and strength of spirit. The slogan of Ukraine at the Olympic Games: "The Will to Win". This time for Ukraine, the Olympics is primarily a big screen to the world. We need to remind the world that Ukraine exists, is fighting and is capable of winning. The very fact that the Ukrainian flag is flying in Paris is a great manifestation of willpower," the Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

The ministry reminded that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 450 Ukrainian athletes, including world champions, have been killed. The Russian occupiers have destroyed or damaged more than 500 sports facilities, including 15 Olympic training bases. Despite this, Ukrainian athletes continue to train and compete for licenses to the Olympic Games.

"Our athletes are heroes who train under occupation, under fire, often losing their loved ones. Their courage and will to win deserve the greatest respect and support," the meeting noted.

The participants of the meeting expressed their gratitude to the international partners who provided shelter and training facilities for Ukrainian athletes. They also emphasized the importance of continuing to fight against the admission of Russian and Belarusian citizens to the Olympic Games.

"Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games is a victory of our spirit, will and faith in the future. We call on the international community to continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for peace and justice for the whole world," the ministry summarized.