Ukraine announces it will participate in the 2024 Olympics

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83886 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107917 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226188 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34255 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32445 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66474 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34743 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60648 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224742 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83886 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60648 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66474 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113014 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113903 views
Ukraine announces it will participate in the 2024 Olympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24249 views

Ukraine will take part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, demonstrating its will and fortitude despite the challenges posed by the Russian invasion, including the loss of more than 450 athletes and the destruction of sports facilities.

Ukraine will participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, UNN reports.

Details

Bidnyi and Gutzeit held an informal meeting with representatives of Ukrainian and foreign media to discuss the details of Ukraine's participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"These games are of particular importance for Ukraine, as it is an opportunity to show the world our will and strength of spirit. The slogan of Ukraine at the Olympic Games: "The Will to Win". This time for Ukraine, the Olympics is primarily a big screen to the world. We need to remind the world that Ukraine exists, is fighting and is capable of winning. The very fact that the Ukrainian flag is flying in Paris is a great manifestation of willpower," the Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

Olympics 2024: France prepares for unprecedented cybersecurity challenge06.05.24, 16:41 • 16158 views

The ministry reminded that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 450 Ukrainian athletes, including world champions, have been killed. The Russian occupiers have destroyed or damaged more than 500 sports facilities, including 15 Olympic training bases. Despite this, Ukrainian athletes continue to train and compete for licenses to the Olympic Games.

"Our athletes are heroes who train under occupation, under fire, often losing their loved ones. Their courage and will to win deserve the greatest respect and support," the meeting noted.

Add

The participants of the meeting expressed their gratitude to the international partners who provided shelter and training facilities for Ukrainian athletes. They also emphasized the importance of continuing to fight against the admission of Russian and Belarusian citizens to the Olympic Games.

Olympics 2024: Ukrainian athletes win 67 licenses to compete in Paris17.04.24, 13:39 • 20257 views

"Ukraine's participation in the Olympic Games is a victory of our spirit, will and faith in the future. We call on the international community to continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for peace and justice for the whole world," the ministry summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarSportsOlympics
vadym-huttsaitVadim Gutzeit
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
matviy-bidnyiMatviy Bidnyi
parisParis
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

