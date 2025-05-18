$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 6362 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 20141 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 34428 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 42207 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 48606 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 48534 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155077 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 95777 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 94743 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385991 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+15°
2.4m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 40721 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 30093 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 36105 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 38720 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 100983 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 173194 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385991 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 314188 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 419514 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 406129 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 75048 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155077 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 68020 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 70682 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 80041 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3500 views

The US presented a 22-point peace plan in Istanbul, the first of which is a ceasefire, Trump's special representative said.

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point of the plan is a comprehensive ceasefire that will stop the killings. This was announced by US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg on social network X, reports UNN.

In Istanbul, Secretary of State Rubio made it clear that we presented a "strong peace plan." Following the London meetings, we (the US) developed a comprehensive 22-point plan that is the basis for peace. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire that will stop the killings now 

- Kellogg wrote.

russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio18.05.25, 18:16 • 1728 views

Recall

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who also serves as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$105,802.80
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,573.68