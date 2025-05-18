Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point of the plan is a comprehensive ceasefire that will stop the killings. This was announced by US President Donald Trump's Special Representative Keith Kellogg on social network X, reports UNN.

In Istanbul, Secretary of State Rubio made it clear that we presented a "strong peace plan." Following the London meetings, we (the US) developed a comprehensive 22-point plan that is the basis for peace. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire that will stop the killings now - Kellogg wrote.

russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, JD Vance, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, who also serves as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.