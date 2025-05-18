russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

$41.470.00
Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club
02:58 PM • 6496 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 18320 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 27652 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 34707 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 38991 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145444 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 92968 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 93902 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372350 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301527 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 25981 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 14460 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 20178 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

10:34 AM • 22729 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 69952 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 159741 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372350 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301527 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 407476 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 394557 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 70391 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145444 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 64128 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 67197 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 76984 views
russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The President of Ukraine stated that russia put forward unrealistic conditions for a long-term ceasefire in Istanbul. Zelenskyy emphasized the absence of intentions in Moscow to end the war.

russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

In Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The President informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and the unrealistic conditions put forward by Russia for establishing a lasting ceasefire. The low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it did not have the authority to make any decisions 

- the message says.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Details

The head of state also spoke about how Russia violated the ceasefire, which it itself proposed.  Zelenskyy emphasized that all this indicates that Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire. 

As reported in the OP, the meeting discussed in detail the position of each of the parties and further steps that could change the situation, including strong sanctions against Russia. 

The President informed about the current situation at the front. 

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

Let us remind you

In Rome, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as an advisor to the President of the United States on national security issues. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
