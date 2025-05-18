russia in Istanbul put forward unrealistic conditions for a ceasefire: Zelenskyy at a meeting with Vance and Rubio

In Istanbul, Russia put forward unrealistic conditions for establishing a lasting ceasefire. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

The President informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and the unrealistic conditions put forward by Russia for establishing a lasting ceasefire. The low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it did not have the authority to make any decisions - the message says.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Details

The head of state also spoke about how Russia violated the ceasefire, which it itself proposed. Zelenskyy emphasized that all this indicates that Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire.

As reported in the OP, the meeting discussed in detail the position of each of the parties and further steps that could change the situation, including strong sanctions against Russia.

The President informed about the current situation at the front.

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

Let us remind you

In Rome, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as an advisor to the President of the United States on national security issues.