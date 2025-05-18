Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a letter to American leader Donald Trump with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry and trade. The Head of State announced this during a meeting in Rome with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Special attention is paid to the implementation of the agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. The Head of State noted that he had sent President Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry and trade - the OP said in a statement.

The Head of State thanked the United States and the entire American people for their support of Ukraine and separately expressed gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his team for their efforts to end the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine consistently supports all American proposals and conducts a constructive dialogue for the sake of achieving a just and lasting peace.

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Jay Dee Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as Advisor to the President of the United States on National Security.