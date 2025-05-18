Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a good meeting with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, UNN reports.

We discussed the negotiations in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation that had no authority to make decisions. I reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for genuine diplomacy and stressed the importance of a swift, complete and unconditional ceasefire - Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Also, according to the President, they touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield and the future exchange of prisoners.

Pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to stop the war. And, of course, we discussed our joint steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. Thank you to the entire American people for their support and leadership in saving lives - Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Vice President Vance for the first time after their dispute in the White House. This happened at the enthronement of the Pope. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.