Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club
02:58 PM • 6502 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 18341 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 27669 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 34724 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 39003 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145458 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 92972 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 93904 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372364 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301544 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 25981 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 14460 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 20178 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

10:34 AM • 22729 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

10:51 AM • 69952 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 159741 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 372350 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 301527 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 407476 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 394557 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 70391 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 145444 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 64128 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 67197 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 76984 views
Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

The President of Ukraine met with US representatives in Rome, discussing diplomacy, sanctions, defense cooperation, and prisoner exchange. He emphasized the importance of pressure on Russia.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a good meeting with US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, UNN reports.

We discussed the negotiations in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation that had no authority to make decisions. I reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for genuine diplomacy and stressed the importance of a swift, complete and unconditional ceasefire

- Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Also, according to the President, they touched upon the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield and the future exchange of prisoners.

Pressure on Russia must continue until it is ready to stop the war. And, of course, we discussed our joint steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. Thank you to the entire American people for their support and leadership in saving lives

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known18.05.25, 16:32 • 14138 views

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US Vice President Vance for the first time after their dispute in the White House. This happened at the enthronement of the Pope. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Rome
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
