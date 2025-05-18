$41.470.00
Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known
01:32 PM • 5348 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 15556 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 23401 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 28827 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 135358 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 88816 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 92210 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 361522 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 291524 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127912 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5310 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President J. D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This happened after their argument in the White House.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance. This was reported to UNN by the пресс secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov.

As reported by the Presidential Office, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the meeting, which has just ended.

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Vance for the first time after their dispute in the White House. It happened at the enthronement of the Pope. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J. D. Vance.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
