Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance. This was reported to UNN by the пресс secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov.

As reported by the Presidential Office, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the meeting, which has just ended.

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Vance for the first time after their dispute in the White House. It happened at the enthronement of the Pope. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J. D. Vance.