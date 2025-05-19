$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 330 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 23535 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 65063 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 65830 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 72891 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 75757 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 59215 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171985 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98879 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 96208 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.5m/s
71%
746mm
Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 14171 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

12:07 AM • 12402 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 16708 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 11860 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 9310 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 330 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 197560 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 410903 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 336970 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 440730 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 84706 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171985 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 76279 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 78161 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 86909 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The week is favorable for completing tasks, implementing projects and making new acquaintances. The Sun, Pluto and Saturn will help structure thoughts and actions, and Mars and Venus will give love.

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

This week is under the influence of the waning Moon - which means it's time to actively complete, organize and implement everything that was laid down earlier. The absence of retrograde planets of the Septener gives the green light for the implementation of ideas, the launch of projects and the establishment of important affairs. What awaits this week for representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko. 

Planetary events of the week: order, inspiration and transformation

The key configuration will be a bisextile between the Sun, Pluto, Saturn, Neptune and the ascending node Rahu. This harmonious union will help us:

  • to structure thoughts and actions,
    • to implement large-scale changes in communities and collectives,
      • to establish order in important areas of life,
        • and also to observe positive changes on a global level, where there is a chance to create new laws or agreements based on common sense.

          May 19–20: Sun in sextile to Saturn — time for planning, accuracy, responsibility.

          May 22: Sun in sextile to Neptune — spiritual inspiration, empathy, gentleness, harmony in communication.

          End of the week: Sun and Pluto trine — possible adoption of important political and collective decisions that will bring constructive results.

          Mars and Venus — in harmony

          Throughout the week, the trine between Mars and Venus in fire signs remains:

          • passion, romance, creativity,
            • return of old feelings,
              • energetic inspiration in love and creative initiatives.

                Mercury and Uranus — a flash of new ideas

                On Saturday and Sunday (May 24–25) — Mercury conjunct Uranus:

                • sudden acquaintances and fateful meetings,
                  • unconventional solutions that come unexpectedly,
                    • insights, breakthroughs in thinking, new information.
                      • This is a great time to start new projects!

                        "Be careful: possible failures in electronics, the Internet, communications," - Bazilenko urged. 

                        More than 300,000 Ukrainians have sought help from family doctors due to psychological problems - Liashko 16.05.25, 10:44 • 2306 views

                        Moon rhythms

                        19.05 – to 15:30 20.05: Moon in Aquarius.

                        After an emotionally tense period (due to difficult aspects), it is worth paying attention to your inner state, avoiding conflicts and overload.

                        20.05 (from 15:30) – 22.05 (to 19:30): Moon in Pisces — intuition, sensuality, inner peace, many harmonious aspects.

                        22.05 (from 19:30) – 24.05 (to 20:30): Moon in Aries — energy, determination, emotional uplift.

                        May 23, Friday — Venus day. Thanks to the good aspects of Venus and the Moon, this day will be especially wonderful for beauty practices, dates, and image renewal.

                        24.05 (from 20:40) – 25.05: Moon in Taurus. Emotions stabilize, but on the night of May 24 to 25, the Moon forms a T-square with Pluto and the Black Moon — possible insomnia, anxiety, strong dreams or natural phenomena (downpours, storms).

                        "Conclusion:

                        This week is a green corridor for realizing dreams.

                        Mercury with Uranus will open new horizons of thinking,

                        and Venus with Mars will give love, inspiration and strength for creativity.

                        Don't be afraid of change – create, act, feel!

                        The universe is on your side!", - the astrologer indicated. 

                        International Hepatitis Day and May Sun Day: what else is celebrated on May 1919.05.25, 06:30 • 1844 views

                        Astrological forecast for the week for all signs of the zodiac 

                        Aries

                         This week will be very active for you and may bring positive results, especially in communication, trade and commerce. You will be able to achieve success, and this is also a favorable period for education. Approach everything thoroughly, carefully planning your steps. The week is also favorable for improving your image, favorite hobbies and love sphere - you will have success in relationships.

                        Taurus

                         The week will bring many interesting events, but definitely not calm. Especially at the end of the week, you will feel a surge of energy and ideas that may later bring success, especially in the financial sphere. Successful earnings are possible, but avoid excessive greed.

                        Gemini

                        A very favorable time to focus on yourself. Allow yourself a little healthy egoism, take care of your image, personal interests - this will bring joy and a sense of fulfillment. The week will be full of interesting meetings and romantic acquaintances.

                        Cancer

                         A good period for rest and inner work. Find time for solitude, nature, retreat. This will fill you with strength. In financial terms, the week may bring fruits for previously made efforts. Enjoy peace and harmony.

                        Leo

                        A very active week. Implement your ideas and plans, especially in teamwork. Seek support from friends and like-minded people. You will be charming and attractive, which will enhance your romantic opportunities.

                        Virgo

                         The period will bring opportunities for career growth and the realization of ambitious goals. Possible proposals for promotion or ideas for expanding your own business. A great time for strategic planning.

                        Libra

                         The week is favorable for travel, communication with foreigners and learning. You can achieve success in promoting your ideas and strengthening your authority. This is also a suitable time for love relationships.

                        Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice28.04.25, 14:54 • 40082 views

                        Scorpions

                         You will be in your element. You can safely take risks and look for unconventional solutions. A successful period for legal and tax issues, as well as for attracting investors. Success is also expected in personal life.

                        Sagittarius

                         It's time to harmonize relationships with those around you. Pay attention to the people around you - this can change a lot in the future. The period is suitable for strengthening family and business ties, as well as inner harmony.

                        Capricorn

                        It's time to focus on business. Delve into work, improve your professional level or find a more promising position. Good luck will accompany both the purchase and sale of real estate, and strategic planning.

                        Aquarius

                        Time for rest and recovery. Allow yourself to relax and gain new experiences. This is a wonderful period for creativity and finding a new hobby that can become something more.

                        Pisces

                        The first half of the week will bring inspiration and emotional fulfillment. In the second, you will have to pay attention to family matters and everyday life. A good time for repairs, work at the dacha, buying a home and strengthening ties with loved ones.

                        Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 171988 views

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        SocietyPublications
                        Brent
                        $65.07
                        Bitcoin
                        $103,018.30
                        S&P 500
                        $5,949.56
                        Tesla
                        $347.66
                        Газ TTF
                        $35.16
                        Золото
                        $3,218.49
                        Ethereum
                        $2,366.30