A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

This week is under the influence of the waning Moon - which means it's time to actively complete, organize and implement everything that was laid down earlier. The absence of retrograde planets of the Septener gives the green light for the implementation of ideas, the launch of projects and the establishment of important affairs. What awaits this week for representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

Planetary events of the week: order, inspiration and transformation

The key configuration will be a bisextile between the Sun, Pluto, Saturn, Neptune and the ascending node Rahu. This harmonious union will help us:

to structure thoughts and actions,

to implement large-scale changes in communities and collectives,

to establish order in important areas of life,

and also to observe positive changes on a global level, where there is a chance to create new laws or agreements based on common sense.

May 19–20: Sun in sextile to Saturn — time for planning, accuracy, responsibility.

May 22: Sun in sextile to Neptune — spiritual inspiration, empathy, gentleness, harmony in communication.

End of the week: Sun and Pluto trine — possible adoption of important political and collective decisions that will bring constructive results.

Mars and Venus — in harmony

Throughout the week, the trine between Mars and Venus in fire signs remains:

passion, romance, creativity,

return of old feelings,

energetic inspiration in love and creative initiatives.

Mercury and Uranus — a flash of new ideas

On Saturday and Sunday (May 24–25) — Mercury conjunct Uranus:

sudden acquaintances and fateful meetings,

unconventional solutions that come unexpectedly,

insights, breakthroughs in thinking, new information.

This is a great time to start new projects!

"Be careful: possible failures in electronics, the Internet, communications," - Bazilenko urged.

Moon rhythms

19.05 – to 15:30 20.05: Moon in Aquarius.

After an emotionally tense period (due to difficult aspects), it is worth paying attention to your inner state, avoiding conflicts and overload.

20.05 (from 15:30) – 22.05 (to 19:30): Moon in Pisces — intuition, sensuality, inner peace, many harmonious aspects.

22.05 (from 19:30) – 24.05 (to 20:30): Moon in Aries — energy, determination, emotional uplift.

May 23, Friday — Venus day. Thanks to the good aspects of Venus and the Moon, this day will be especially wonderful for beauty practices, dates, and image renewal.

24.05 (from 20:40) – 25.05: Moon in Taurus. Emotions stabilize, but on the night of May 24 to 25, the Moon forms a T-square with Pluto and the Black Moon — possible insomnia, anxiety, strong dreams or natural phenomena (downpours, storms).

"Conclusion:

This week is a green corridor for realizing dreams.

Mercury with Uranus will open new horizons of thinking,

and Venus with Mars will give love, inspiration and strength for creativity.

Don't be afraid of change – create, act, feel!

The universe is on your side!", - the astrologer indicated.

Astrological forecast for the week for all signs of the zodiac

Aries

This week will be very active for you and may bring positive results, especially in communication, trade and commerce. You will be able to achieve success, and this is also a favorable period for education. Approach everything thoroughly, carefully planning your steps. The week is also favorable for improving your image, favorite hobbies and love sphere - you will have success in relationships.

Taurus

The week will bring many interesting events, but definitely not calm. Especially at the end of the week, you will feel a surge of energy and ideas that may later bring success, especially in the financial sphere. Successful earnings are possible, but avoid excessive greed.

Gemini

A very favorable time to focus on yourself. Allow yourself a little healthy egoism, take care of your image, personal interests - this will bring joy and a sense of fulfillment. The week will be full of interesting meetings and romantic acquaintances.

Cancer

A good period for rest and inner work. Find time for solitude, nature, retreat. This will fill you with strength. In financial terms, the week may bring fruits for previously made efforts. Enjoy peace and harmony.

Leo

A very active week. Implement your ideas and plans, especially in teamwork. Seek support from friends and like-minded people. You will be charming and attractive, which will enhance your romantic opportunities.

Virgo

The period will bring opportunities for career growth and the realization of ambitious goals. Possible proposals for promotion or ideas for expanding your own business. A great time for strategic planning.

Libra

The week is favorable for travel, communication with foreigners and learning. You can achieve success in promoting your ideas and strengthening your authority. This is also a suitable time for love relationships.

Scorpions

You will be in your element. You can safely take risks and look for unconventional solutions. A successful period for legal and tax issues, as well as for attracting investors. Success is also expected in personal life.

Sagittarius

It's time to harmonize relationships with those around you. Pay attention to the people around you - this can change a lot in the future. The period is suitable for strengthening family and business ties, as well as inner harmony.

Capricorn

It's time to focus on business. Delve into work, improve your professional level or find a more promising position. Good luck will accompany both the purchase and sale of real estate, and strategic planning.

Aquarius

Time for rest and recovery. Allow yourself to relax and gain new experiences. This is a wonderful period for creativity and finding a new hobby that can become something more.

Pisces

The first half of the week will bring inspiration and emotional fulfillment. In the second, you will have to pay attention to family matters and everyday life. A good time for repairs, work at the dacha, buying a home and strengthening ties with loved ones.

