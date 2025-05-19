$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
International Hepatitis Day and May Sun Day: what else is celebrated on May 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

May 19 is International Hepatitis Day, World Family Doctor Day and May Sun Day. They also honor the memory of the holy martyrs according to the new church style.

International Hepatitis Day and May Sun Day: what else is celebrated on May 19

Today, May 19, marks the International Day of Combating Hepatitis, which aims to raise public awareness of this disease, and an unofficial holiday - May Sun Day, writes UNN.

International Day of Combating Hepatitis 

On May 19, the world community celebrates the International Day of Combating Hepatitis — a date designed to draw attention to a serious threat to the health of millions of people: viral hepatitis, which often leads to serious complications such as cirrhosis or liver cancer.

For the first time, the global initiative took shape in 2008 thanks to the World Hepatitis Alliance. 

The main goal of this day is to raise awareness of hepatitis B and C, their symptoms, diagnostic and treatment options, and to call on governments and public organizations to support people living with these diseases.

Statistics indicate the scale of the problem: every 12th person on the planet is a carrier of the hepatitis B or C virus. This exceeds the prevalence of HIV or cancer. The problem is complicated by the fact that hepatitis often develops asymptomatically and may not manifest itself for years, which gave the disease the nickname "gentle killer." However, timely diagnosis and access to treatment allow effective control and even defeat hepatitis. That is why spreading knowledge and regular check-ups are critical.

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 children are ill, the source of infection has not yet been established16.05.25, 14:13 • 2674 views

World Family Doctor Day

Also on May 19, the world celebrates another important date — World Family Doctor Day. It was established in 2010 by the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA) to emphasize the key role these doctors play in healthcare systems around the world.

Family doctors are the first line of medical care. They accompany patients throughout their lives, providing not only treatment but also preventive support. According to estimates, these specialists are able to resolve up to 90% of patient requests, and in the context of epidemics and crises, they become a critical support for medical systems.

Lyashko reveals a plan for changes in Ukrainian medicine by 203024.01.25, 12:46 • 105039 views

Day of Family Medicine in Ukraine

In Ukraine, May 19 is also the Day of Family Medicine. This professional holiday was officially introduced in 2017 by the order of the Cabinet of Ministers by decree of the President of Ukraine. It is timed to the international celebration of family doctors, as Ukraine is a member of WONCA through its national association.

This day is a great opportunity to thank the specialists who accompany the patient from childhood to old age, ensuring continuity, accessibility and quality of medical care. 

May Sun Day

Every year on May 19, an unofficial but extremely bright holiday is celebrated — May Sun Day. This day has a deeper meaning than just enjoying a fine day — it has a historical and cultural symbolism.

The May sun is an important element of heraldry, which embodies the sun god Inti from Inca mythology. Its image still adorns the state symbols of Argentina and Uruguay. Why "May"? The name comes from the May Revolution, which took place in Buenos Aires in 1810. It was the beginning of Argentina's path to independence from the Spanish Crown.

In heraldry, the May sun is usually depicted with human facial features, where straight rays symbolize light, and wavy rays symbolize warmth. This union symbolizes the harmony of natural forces. This day is a great occasion to spend time outdoors, under the rays of the spring sun, filling yourself with energy and light.

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations29.04.25, 09:48 • 87090 views

Church commemoration on May 19: day of remembrance of holy martyrs

According to the new church style, on May 19, several prominent Christian figures are honored:

The Holy Martyr Patryk, bishop of the city of Prusa (Bithynia, Asia Minor), who lived in the 1st century. He preached Christianity together with his presbyters Akakius, Menander and Polien. All four were executed by the sword for their faith in about 100 AD.

The Martyr Parthenius of Zhovkva (Roman) — a native of Armenia, who served at the court of the Roman Emperor Decius in the 3rd century. Not afraid of persecution, he consciously chose the path of martyrdom for the sake of Christ. His relics are now in the city of Zhovkva in the Lviv region.

Reverend John, Bishop of Goth, lived in the 8th century and came from the territory of modern Crimea. In 754 he was elected Bishop of Gothia. John actively spoke at the Council of Nicaea, where he supported the veneration of icons. He died in 790, and his relics were transferred to the Parthenite Monastery near Mount Ayudag in Crimea.

This day is a time not only to be grateful for the sunshine, but also for spiritual reflection — in memory of those who chose faith at the cost of their lives.

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch26.04.25, 17:39 • 192911 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
World Health Organization
Buenos Aires
Argentina
Spain
Ukraine
