International Hepatitis Day and May Sun Day: what else is celebrated on May 19

Today, May 19, marks the International Day of Combating Hepatitis, which aims to raise public awareness of this disease, and an unofficial holiday - May Sun Day, writes UNN.

International Day of Combating Hepatitis

On May 19, the world community celebrates the International Day of Combating Hepatitis — a date designed to draw attention to a serious threat to the health of millions of people: viral hepatitis, which often leads to serious complications such as cirrhosis or liver cancer.

For the first time, the global initiative took shape in 2008 thanks to the World Hepatitis Alliance.

The main goal of this day is to raise awareness of hepatitis B and C, their symptoms, diagnostic and treatment options, and to call on governments and public organizations to support people living with these diseases.

Statistics indicate the scale of the problem: every 12th person on the planet is a carrier of the hepatitis B or C virus. This exceeds the prevalence of HIV or cancer. The problem is complicated by the fact that hepatitis often develops asymptomatically and may not manifest itself for years, which gave the disease the nickname "gentle killer." However, timely diagnosis and access to treatment allow effective control and even defeat hepatitis. That is why spreading knowledge and regular check-ups are critical.

World Family Doctor Day

Also on May 19, the world celebrates another important date — World Family Doctor Day. It was established in 2010 by the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA) to emphasize the key role these doctors play in healthcare systems around the world.

Family doctors are the first line of medical care. They accompany patients throughout their lives, providing not only treatment but also preventive support. According to estimates, these specialists are able to resolve up to 90% of patient requests, and in the context of epidemics and crises, they become a critical support for medical systems.

Day of Family Medicine in Ukraine

In Ukraine, May 19 is also the Day of Family Medicine. This professional holiday was officially introduced in 2017 by the order of the Cabinet of Ministers by decree of the President of Ukraine. It is timed to the international celebration of family doctors, as Ukraine is a member of WONCA through its national association.

This day is a great opportunity to thank the specialists who accompany the patient from childhood to old age, ensuring continuity, accessibility and quality of medical care.

May Sun Day

Every year on May 19, an unofficial but extremely bright holiday is celebrated — May Sun Day. This day has a deeper meaning than just enjoying a fine day — it has a historical and cultural symbolism.

The May sun is an important element of heraldry, which embodies the sun god Inti from Inca mythology. Its image still adorns the state symbols of Argentina and Uruguay. Why "May"? The name comes from the May Revolution, which took place in Buenos Aires in 1810. It was the beginning of Argentina's path to independence from the Spanish Crown.

In heraldry, the May sun is usually depicted with human facial features, where straight rays symbolize light, and wavy rays symbolize warmth. This union symbolizes the harmony of natural forces. This day is a great occasion to spend time outdoors, under the rays of the spring sun, filling yourself with energy and light.

Church commemoration on May 19: day of remembrance of holy martyrs

According to the new church style, on May 19, several prominent Christian figures are honored:

The Holy Martyr Patryk, bishop of the city of Prusa (Bithynia, Asia Minor), who lived in the 1st century. He preached Christianity together with his presbyters Akakius, Menander and Polien. All four were executed by the sword for their faith in about 100 AD.

The Martyr Parthenius of Zhovkva (Roman) — a native of Armenia, who served at the court of the Roman Emperor Decius in the 3rd century. Not afraid of persecution, he consciously chose the path of martyrdom for the sake of Christ. His relics are now in the city of Zhovkva in the Lviv region.

Reverend John, Bishop of Goth, lived in the 8th century and came from the territory of modern Crimea. In 754 he was elected Bishop of Gothia. John actively spoke at the Council of Nicaea, where he supported the veneration of icons. He died in 790, and his relics were transferred to the Parthenite Monastery near Mount Ayudag in Crimea.

This day is a time not only to be grateful for the sunshine, but also for spiritual reflection — in memory of those who chose faith at the cost of their lives.

