Lyashko reveals a plan for changes in Ukrainian medicine by 2030

Lyashko reveals a plan for changes in Ukrainian medicine by 2030

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104911 views

The Ministry of Healthcare has presented a strategy for the development of healthcare until 2030 with a focus on quality, accessibility and free of charge. The plan includes two three-year implementation phases and takes into account the experience of previous reforms.

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko announced the key areas of development of the Ukrainian healthcare system until 2030 during a telethon. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Lyashko described the strategy for the development of Ukrainian healthcare until 2030 in three words: high-quality, accessible, and free of charge for the patient who seeks this medical care.  “These three key things are reflected in the strategy for the development of the healthcare system until 2030,” the minister said.

Comparing the health care system to a liner, Lyashko noted that it cannot be changed with a single decision and that it will take time. 

The healthcare system is a huge layer of work, and you can't change its functioning with one decision. And then, by changing approaches to financing the healthcare system,  we launched a real medical reform in our country. And today, when we adopt strategies, we show that we are not turning this ship around, it is sailing, but we are driving it into a doghouse and are already cleaning off all that has stuck to it over these 5 years of full-fledged reform, taking into account that the legislative change was the first. We modernize some elements and keep sailing

- says the minister.

According to him, the reform stages launched in 2018 are already showing positive results. However, the strategy adopted by the government provides for clear deadlines until 2030 with two three-year implementation plans.

“The stages of the healthcare reform that we laid down in 2018 have positive results, but we are not populists, we are analysts, we have looked at what works and what fails, and the strategy that we approved by the government  this year, which has a deadline of 2030 with two three-year plans for implementing the strategy, will allow us to reach the system of healthcare provision that we see for ourselves. We understand that there are a lot of factors that affect this, including wartime, but we have a goal and we think we will achieve it,” the Minister said.

Recall 

On January 17 , Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the Healthcare System Development Strategy until 2030, which will include the restoration of Okhmatdyt, expanding access to medical services for war veterans, creating more than 300 outpatient rehabilitation spaces, etc. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyHealth
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

