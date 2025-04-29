$41.740.01
Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7064 views

In May 2025, magnetic storms of varying intensity are expected, the largest at the beginning of the month. Weather-sensitive people are advised to monitor forecasts and reduce negative impact.

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

In May 2025, several magnetic storms of varying intensity are expected. The most powerful flares will occur at the beginning of the month, and at the end the geomagnetic situation will stabilize. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Causes of magnetic storms

So-called magnetic storms occur due to disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field. The surface of the Sun is covered with hot plasma. When interacting with the opposite magnetic polarity or "foreign" bodies, it flares up - solar flares. The solar wind can spread the star's plasma into the Earth's magnetosphere, which in turn begins to react with vibration. This is what causes magnetic disturbances. They can last from 12 hours to several days.

The level of magnetic storms is estimated by the Kp-index (index of geomagnetic activity). According to it, marks of 0-3 points indicate the absence of disturbances, 4-5 points indicate a weak storm, 6-7 points are characteristic of moderate storms, and 8-9 points are characteristic of powerful storms.

Calendar of magnetic storms in May 2025

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, we can expect several magnetic storms of varying intensity in May. Characteristically, most of them are predicted at the beginning and middle of the month, while at the end of May the geomagnetic situation will improve.

  • May 1 - magnetic storm with K-index 6;
    • May 2-11 - magnetic storm with K-index 5;
      • May 12-15 - magnetic storm with K-index 2;
        • May 16-19 - magnetic storm with K-index 4.

          After May 20, the situation will stabilize.

          Online forecasts of solar flares and storms may change, as they are calculated using satellite systems and scientific international meteorological laboratories around the world. Data comes from solar activity every 10 minutes, and the forecast based on them changes every three hours.

          A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 528.04.25, 08:58 • 80268 views

          How magnetic storms affect people's health and well-being

          Weather-dependent people are advised to carefully check the current information about storms in order to prepare and reduce the negative impact on their well-being.

          During geomagnetic fluctuations, a person may experience a deterioration in mood and well-being, irritability, anxiety, increased or decreased blood pressure, headache, drowsiness or insomnia, rapid heartbeat, etc.

          How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms

          On these days, it is advised to reduce physical and psychological stress and ensure a full sleep of at least 8 hours. In addition, it is necessary to maintain a sufficient water balance in the body, drinking at least 2 liters of plain water per day. But it is better to refuse tea, coffee and other drinks that contain caffeine. It is also better to remove fatty foods and alcohol from the diet. Add walks in the fresh air to your daily routine or at least ventilate the room more often: this will help improve your well-being.

          A powerful solar storm caused the Northern Lights in unexpected places: what is known16.04.25, 10:22 • 5210 views

          Is there a connection between a person's well-being and the geomagnetic situation?

          The scientific community has not yet reached an agreement on this issue. Some researchers believe that solar flares affect people's well-being, while others consider this thesis unscientific. Researchers agree on only one thing - this issue requires further study.

          As part of one study on this topic, scientists analyzed 63 million posts on X, in which users complained of headaches, migraines and other symptoms that are usually associated with increased solar activity.

          Using this data, scientists created two graphs and compared them. The first one marked the periods of time during which the number of complaints about well-being increased. The second one marked the periods when solar activity increased. The graphs did not match.

          At the same time, another study found that geomagnetic activity affects the risk of stroke in some groups of people. However, even the scientists who conducted it admit that further research is needed to assert the existence of a direct link.

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

