A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

This week the tension of the Grand Cross is weakening, but the tension due to the Tau-square remains. The week requires calmness, harmony and faith in the best. What awaits representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

Continuation of the influence of the Grand Cross

As the astrologer noted, last week we observed the active action of one of the most tense astrological configurations - the Grand Cross, in which the Sun, Mars, Pluto and the Black Moon participated.

This aspect caused serious changes in both the political and natural spheres.

This week, the Sun leaves the zone of the Grand Cross, and the Cross itself disintegrates. However, the tension does not completely disappear: a rigid Tau-square formed by Mars, Pluto and the Black Moon remains in the sky.

Mars and Pluto continue to be in opposition, and the Black Moon forms a quadrature to them.

This combination may increase the likelihood of military conflicts, social upheavals, and also increases the risk of natural disasters, especially earthquakes - said Bazilenko.

Recommendation:

This week, it is especially important to be careful, avoid extreme sports, risky situations, and most importantly - to maintain inner peace and avoid aggression in relationships with others, Bazilenko urged.

The influence of the Moon and the strengthening of the Tau-square

Bazilenko urges to pay attention to the weekend: on Sunday, May 4, the Moon will connect with Mars, which will significantly strengthen the effect of the Tau-square.

This is an aspect of increased emotionality, irritability, a tendency to impulsive actions and conflicts.

Recommendation:

Spend the weekend in the most relaxed atmosphere, pay attention to rest, solitude and restoration of inner harmony.

Stationary Pluto: the moment of turn

Throughout the week, Pluto will be stationary, preparing to begin retrograde motion on May 4.

Stationary Pluto increases the tension:

hidden processes are aggravated;

a feeling of internal pressure arises;

important events related to the destruction of the old and the laying of new foundations are possible.

Recommendation:

Protect psychoemotional health, avoid manipulation and do not start important major projects until the energy stabilizes.

Bright energies: Venus, Neptune and a small parade of planets

Despite the overall tension, the week also brings positive opportunities thanks to the cluster of planets on the border of Pisces and Aries:

Venus, Saturn, Neptune and the Ascending Node (Rahu) form a small parade of planets,

They create harmonious aspects with Uranus.

These energies support:

spiritual development;

manifestation of love and care;

creative inspiration and inner discoveries.

Important transits of Venus

April 30: Venus moves from sensitive Pisces to fiery Aries.

Our emotions will become brighter, more passionate, more dynamic. The desire for love, active expression of feelings and more active financial enrichment will increase - said the astrologer.

May 2: The exact conjunction of Venus and Neptune in Aries. The last time such a conjunction in the sign of Aries occurred in 1874, which makes this day special.

This is a very powerful day for:

romantic meetings and confessions;

creative breakthroughs;

opportunities for financial growth (especially through inspiration, creativity and non-standard solutions).

Important:

Be careful: on this day it is easy to fall under the influence of illusions in love or money. Leave room for reason along with emotions.

6. Rhythms of the Moon: day after day

On April 28 and until 9 am on April 29, the Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, which is harmonious for it. On the night of April 28 to 29, it will be in exact conjunction with Uranus, which can give prophetic dreams or, on the contrary, insomnia.

April 29–30: Moon in Gemini — a great time for communication, learning, new contacts.

April 29 is a particularly favorable day: the Moon in excellent aspects, which opens up space for bright ideas and unusual acquaintances.

May 1–3 (until noon): Moon in Cancer — the mood becomes more homely, emotional.

A great time to take care of your family, solitude, and restore strength.

May 3 (after lunch) – May 5: Moon in Leo — the emotional background heats up, the desire for recognition and power increases.

The night of May 3 to 4 will be especially tense due to the connection of the Moon with Mars and the strengthening of the Tau-square.

Conclusion of the week

This week, the influence of destructive energies continues, especially due to the persistent Tau-square and stationary Pluto.

The culmination of tension is expected on the weekend.

But!

The support of Venus, Neptune and a small parade of planets creates a window for inspiration, love and creative breakthrough.

Your best helpers in this period:

calm;

harmony;

faith in the best and inner discipline.

Do not forget: spiritual energies are stronger than destructive ones. Love, care, creativity — your strength this week - said Bazilenko.

Aries

Both of these weeks will give you a lot of energy, a surge of strength and inspiration.

Expect good luck in financial matters, the development of social business and the introduction of new projects, including non-standard solutions in difficult situations.

Also expect good luck in love.

Taurus

This will be a very active time for you, with great opportunities to reveal your own ideas and talents.

But be sure to pay more attention to yourself, your desires. A good time to update your image: it is worth contacting a stylist, changing your wardrobe and setting new goals. The growing Moon will contribute to this.

Gemini

This week will be quite interesting for you.

You will enjoy authority and respect, develop new ideas and projects.

At the same time, it is important to pay attention to the inner world.

The weekend is best spent in solitude and restoring strength — this will be vital for you.

Cancers

This will be a very active and positive week for you, especially for starting new projects.

The growing Moon will support your activity. Be sure to rely on collective work, on the support of friends and like-minded people.

Financial risks should not be taken — be careful in matters of money.

Lions

A difficult time is coming for you, associated with certain dangers.

The most important thing is to take care of yourself and avoid major conflicts, especially emotional outbursts on weekends.

At the same time, your efforts will be noticed by the authorities, which will subsequently bring career growth.

Virgos

The week will be favorable for trips, travels, communication with foreigners.

But closer to the weekend, attacks of despondency or sadness are possible.

The best medicine is active actions: vivid impressions, new knowledge and expanding horizons.

Libra

This week will bring you good chances and great opportunities.

You can take a little risk (without excessive aggression) and try something new.

This is a great time to try something new, especially in financial matters.

The main thing is not to rush and not get involved in dubious projects.

Success can come quickly and unexpectedly.

Scorpions

This week will be difficult, like the previous one.

Pay special attention to the environment and internal state.

Avoid negative emotions and ill-wishers.

Partners can become your support. It is important to clearly distinguish who your real friend is and who is an enemy.

Sagittarius

For you, this is a time of active integration into work processes and the start of new projects.

The growing Moon supports all undertakings.

Financial risks are best avoided, especially in large purchases.

Success is possible in the love sphere — especially with sincerity of intentions.

Capricorns

This week it is worth slowing down and focusing on yourself.

Allow yourself to rest, recover through positive emotions and vivid impressions.

Lonely Capricorns are waiting for interesting acquaintances, and creative Capricorns can start a new path.

Financial issues should be handled very carefully.

Aquarius

The week will be difficult: it is possible to feel a lack of strength or a deterioration in well-being.

Salvation — in nature, communication with loved ones, creativity and hobbies.

Unexpected moves or visits from relatives are also possible.

A successful solution to real estate issues is possible.

Pisces

For you, the week will open up active opportunities for new beginnings, learning and development.

Unexpected meetings can bring fateful changes in your personal life.

Try to stay active on weekdays, and on weekends — slow down and restore strength in a home environment.