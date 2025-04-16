A powerful solar storm caused the Northern Lights in unexpected places: what is known

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15960 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67714 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37502 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42736 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50078 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91255 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83486 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35328 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60490 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109265 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67579 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88852 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91183 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83424 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 183428 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51616 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29118 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30158 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31470 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33759 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

A powerful solar storm caused the Northern Lights in unexpected places: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2632 views

People witnessed a rare phenomenon of the Northern Lights in unexpected places due to a solar storm. Experts predict that there will be many more auroras this year.

A powerful solar storm caused the Northern Lights in unexpected places: what is known

Colorful northern lights adorn the night sky in unexpected places, and space weather experts say there are many more auroras to come, against the backdrop of the forecast expanding on the eve due to a strong solar storm hitting Earth. This is reported by Fast Company, writes UNN.

Details 

Residents, including those in the United States, were able to witness a rare phenomenon the day before: the northern lights appeared far beyond their usual regions. The reason is a powerful solar storm that reached Earth, caused by a series of coronal mass ejections from the Sun.

According to reports, this week, due to solar activity, space weather forecasting specialists issued warnings about geomagnetic storms.

According to NOAA, a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm is possible on April 16, followed by a G1 (weak) storm on April 17. Forecast for the northern lights in the Northern Hemisphere is also valid for April 16, both in the USA and in Europe.

According to Sean Dahl of the US NOAA Space Weather Forecasting Center, the intensity of the light show depends on how the Earth's magnetic field interacts with solar flares.

The Sun is currently in the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, which makes light phenomena more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights adorned the night sky in unexpected places, and space weather experts say there are many more auroras to come.

"This will continue intermittently throughout the year," Dahl said.

This is not the first time the Sun has put on a spectacular light show for Earth. Last spring, the planet experienced the most powerful geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years - the northern lights were then visible throughout almost the entire Northern Hemisphere. And already in the fall, another powerful flare blinded the sky even beyond the Arctic Circle: bright lights were observed in Germany, Great Britain, New England and New York.

6-point magnetic storm will cover the Earth today: tips for weather-sensitive people26.03.25, 09:12 • 29486 views

Auroras, known as the northern and southern lights, are usually seen near the poles, where charged particles from the Sun interact with the Earth's atmosphere.

The Sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year activity cycle. This causes powerful magnetic disturbances that can affect space weather and increase the frequency of auroras. As a result, celestial lights are increasingly observed in regions where they were previously rare - in the depths of the United States and Europe.

Strong storms can disrupt radio and GPS communications.

According to NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the surge in solar activity is expected to last at least until the end of this year, although the exact date of peak solar activity will only be known in a few months. 

The Webb Telescope recorded for the first time a star that "swallows" a planet: an unexpected finale14.04.25, 21:47 • 9744 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Alaska
North Dakota
Wisconsin
Illinois
Pennsylvania
Oregon
Iowa
Idaho
New York (state)
NASA
Michigan
United States
