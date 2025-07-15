Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24085 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49131 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32530 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55294 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42441 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90349 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69826 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95957 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75899 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56208 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24085 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49131 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55294 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90349 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86736 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 162 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10928 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46283 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66726 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69965 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10135 views

A large-scale fire has been raging in Mariupol for several hours, starting with grass ignition in the AS-2 area. The fire spread to garages and approached the occupiers' new buildings, with smoke covering the Prymorskyi and Central districts.

Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings

For several hours, a fire has been raging in occupied Mariupol, with smoke spreading to parts of the Prymorskyi and Tsentralnyi districts of the city. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council and UNN, and the work of fire brigades and smoke in parts of the city's districts were also reported by the occupation media.

Details

A massive fire in Mariupol!

 In the area of AS-2, grass caught fire. The fire is spreading rapidly. 

- writes the Mariupol Council.

As of midday, it was indicated that garages were burning. A few minutes ago, the Mariupol City Council reported that the fire had already spread "close to the occupiers' new buildings."

The fight against the fire has been going on for several hours. Parts of the Prymorskyi and Tsentralnyi districts are smoky.

- local media report.

Recall

UNN reported that fires were spreading in Luhansk region. According to the OVA, despite the statements of the occupation administration about the liquidation of fires, the element continued to spread, which led to houses of residents catching fire.

In occupied Mariupol, a Russian staged a shooting for the sake of hype: locals are outraged15.04.25, 16:10 • 8426 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldEvents
Luhansk Oblast
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9