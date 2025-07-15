Mariupol engulfed in massive fire: flames reached occupiers' new buildings

For several hours, a fire has been raging in occupied Mariupol, with smoke spreading to parts of the Prymorskyi and Tsentralnyi districts of the city. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council and UNN, and the work of fire brigades and smoke in parts of the city's districts were also reported by the occupation media.

Details

A massive fire in Mariupol!

In the area of AS-2, grass caught fire. The fire is spreading rapidly. - writes the Mariupol Council.

As of midday, it was indicated that garages were burning. A few minutes ago, the Mariupol City Council reported that the fire had already spread "close to the occupiers' new buildings."

The fight against the fire has been going on for several hours. Parts of the Prymorskyi and Tsentralnyi districts are smoky. - local media report.

Recall

UNN reported that fires were spreading in Luhansk region. According to the OVA, despite the statements of the occupation administration about the liquidation of fires, the element continued to spread, which led to houses of residents catching fire.

