"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16452 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70627 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38600 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43882 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51074 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92650 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84706 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35401 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60546 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109380 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
In occupied Mariupol, a Russian staged a shooting for the sake of hype: locals are outraged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6838 views

In occupied Mariupol, a visitor from Russia, Dzhabrail Murtuzaliev, fired into the air from a car. Local residents are outraged by the lack of reaction from law enforcement.

In occupied Mariupol, a Russian staged a shooting for the sake of hype: locals are outraged

In occupied Mariupol, a visitor from the territory of Russia staged a shooting. Locals are outraged by such behavior and the lack of reaction from law enforcement agencies, UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

Local social networks published a video of a visitor shooting into the air from a car in Mariupol for the sake of hype on social networks. It was preliminarily determined that it was Jabrail Murtuzaliev, who came to the city from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In Mariupol, graves of local residents who died during the storming of the city by the Russians continue to be discovered08.04.25, 13:34 • 10669 views

"He is engaged in martial arts, and in his free time he travels around different cities of Russia in his "Priora". Recently, he visited the "DPR" and staged a night mess", - local media say.

Mariupol residents are outraged by such behavior and the lack of reaction from law enforcement agencies.

In occupied Mariupol, the sewage system has turned into a lake of feces - CNS12.04.25, 21:31 • 3819 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Mariupol
