In occupied Mariupol, a Russian staged a shooting for the sake of hype: locals are outraged

In occupied Mariupol, a visitor from the territory of Russia staged a shooting. Locals are outraged by such behavior and the lack of reaction from law enforcement agencies, UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

Local social networks published a video of a visitor shooting into the air from a car in Mariupol for the sake of hype on social networks. It was preliminarily determined that it was Jabrail Murtuzaliev, who came to the city from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"He is engaged in martial arts, and in his free time he travels around different cities of Russia in his "Priora". Recently, he visited the "DPR" and staged a night mess", - local media say.

Mariupol residents are outraged by such behavior and the lack of reaction from law enforcement agencies.

