Fallen out of favor: Putin's deputy chief of staff Kozak urged Russian dictator to end the war - NYT

August 10, 08:18 AM • 16681 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 62528 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 140251 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 107700 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 280099 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 158043 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 341132 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 310318 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107278 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149958 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Three people killed in enemy shelling in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 10, 09:04 AM
The Pentagon chief released a video showing representatives of his church speaking out against women's right to voteVideoAugust 10, 09:08 AM
In Moscow, talks of terrorist attacks emerged amidst the upcoming Trump-Putin meetingAugust 10, 09:47 AM
Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 1102:25 PM
Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"04:48 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 310320 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 222052 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
White House
Alaska
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM
The Times
The Economist
The Washington Post
Bild
The New York Times

Fallen out of favor: Putin's deputy chief of staff Kozak urged Russian dictator to end the war - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Dmytro Kozak, Putin's deputy chief of staff, privately advised the Russian dictator to end the war. He also proposed holding peace talks and internal reforms, and subsequently lost influence.

Fallen out of favor: Putin's deputy chief of staff Kozak urged Russian dictator to end the war - NYT

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Dmytro Kozak privately advised the Russian dictator to stop the war. This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that this year Kozak also allegedly informed his colleagues that he had presented Putin with a proposal to cease hostilities and hold peace talks.

Mr. Kozak noted that he also urged Mr. Putin to carry out internal reforms, including placing powerful Russian security agencies under government oversight and establishing an independent judiciary.

- the media quotes sources in the Kremlin.

At the same time, the publication indicates that today, 66-year-old Kozak is responsible for almost nothing, as many of his powers have been transferred to another key aide, Serhiy Kiriyenko.

"Mr. Kozak is said to have disappointed Mr. Putin by making it clear that he considered the invasion of Ukraine a mistake. ... Despite losing influence, Kozak retained some access to Putin. ... The fact that Putin keeps Kozak close reflects the Russian president's loyalty to his long-time associates," the article says.

Recall

In July, former head of the Russian Ministry of Transport Roman Starovoit, who was removed from office, was found dead in the Moscow region. According to preliminary data, Starovoit committed suicide in his house in the Odintsovo district.

Later, Russian media reported that Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit from the post of Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation when he was already dead.

In Moscow, talks of terrorist attacks emerged amidst the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting10.08.25, 12:47 • 8796 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
Ukraine