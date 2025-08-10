Fallen out of favor: Putin's deputy chief of staff Kozak urged Russian dictator to end the war - NYT

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Dmytro Kozak privately advised the Russian dictator to stop the war. This was reported by The New York Times, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

The publication notes that this year Kozak also allegedly informed his colleagues that he had presented Putin with a proposal to cease hostilities and hold peace talks.

Mr. Kozak noted that he also urged Mr. Putin to carry out internal reforms, including placing powerful Russian security agencies under government oversight and establishing an independent judiciary. - the media quotes sources in the Kremlin.

At the same time, the publication indicates that today, 66-year-old Kozak is responsible for almost nothing, as many of his powers have been transferred to another key aide, Serhiy Kiriyenko.

"Mr. Kozak is said to have disappointed Mr. Putin by making it clear that he considered the invasion of Ukraine a mistake. ... Despite losing influence, Kozak retained some access to Putin. ... The fact that Putin keeps Kozak close reflects the Russian president's loyalty to his long-time associates," the article says.

In July, former head of the Russian Ministry of Transport Roman Starovoit, who was removed from office, was found dead in the Moscow region. According to preliminary data, Starovoit committed suicide in his house in the Odintsovo district.

Later, Russian media reported that Putin dismissed Roman Starovoit from the post of Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation when he was already dead.

