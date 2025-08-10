In Moscow, talks of terrorist attacks emerged amidst the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting
In Moscow, discussions have emerged about possible terrorist attacks, allegedly prepared by Ukraine, ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the "LPR," stated that Kyiv might resort to provocations.
In Moscow, they started talking about terrorist attacks that Ukraine is allegedly preparing ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Moscow does not rule out that Kyiv will resort to provocations and terrorist attacks to escalate the situation ahead of the Putin-Trump meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. He emphasized that ending the war must be fair. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha added that concessions to the aggressor provoke further aggression.
UNN reported that European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine amid the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin.
French President Macron stated that Ukrainians and Europeans cannot be excluded from negotiations.