EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko

The EU Council has approved the decision to provide Ukraine with three billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, the EU Council approved the decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility. This is a strong signal of trust in our reform course and our ability to ensure stability in the most difficult times. We are grateful to the Danish presidency for their clear support. Every such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe. - Svyrydenko wrote.

New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the EU amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.