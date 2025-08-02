New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister

The government approved changes to Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility; this new version is to be approved by the EU Council by the end of September, Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Sobolev announced on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian government decided to amend Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility. - Sobolev wrote.

Why this is important

"I want to explain why this is important. Two years have passed since we started preparing Ukraine's Plan. And now it's time to update our commitments: adapt the deadlines - extend some of them and shorten others, as well as add references to specific EU legal acts and clarify the wording of the steps," the minister noted.

He noted that the possibility of amending the Plan had been discussed with the European Commission from the very beginning. It is provided for by the Regulation on the establishment of the Ukraine Facility, "and our teams have been working together to coordinate the adjustments over the past few months."

What is envisioned

"It is important that the scope and content of our obligations to our European partners remain the same as they were. We will continue to implement the Plan in accordance with its updated version," Sobolev emphasized.

According to him, "the changes will concern steps from Q3 2025, so we are already starting to move according to the new schedule." "And some obligations will be fulfilled faster than agreed with partners during the initial formation of the Plan," the Minister of Economy noted.

As stated by the Ministry of Economy, after the approval of the changes to Ukraine's Plan, "Ukraine will send the government-supported version of the Plan for final assessment to the European Commission."

By the end of September, this new version must be approved by the EU Council, and this will complete the formalization of the process. - Sobolev emphasized.

The Ministry of Economy added: "We expect the EU Council to approve the changes by the end of September, and this will allow us to report for the third quarter of 2025 already according to the new schedule for implementing the planned steps."

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the EU amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.