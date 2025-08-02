$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
11:37 AM • 1174 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 35162 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 139567 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 126366 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 76908 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 85659 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 152333 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 72352 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 156778 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153307 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.4m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expiresAugust 2, 02:22 AM • 27238 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace dealAugust 2, 03:00 AM • 35282 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideoAugust 2, 03:20 AM • 25145 views
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitationAugust 2, 04:13 AM • 10690 views
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"07:35 AM • 30232 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 139584 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 80079 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 126379 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 97637 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 152343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Radosław Sikorski
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 24868 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 65390 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 84980 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 162000 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 196795 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

The Government of Ukraine has approved amendments to the Ukraine Plan for the Ukraine Facility. The new version must be approved by the EU Council by the end of September, which will allow reporting for the third quarter of 2025 according to the new schedule.

New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister

The government approved changes to Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility; this new version is to be approved by the EU Council by the end of September, Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Minister Oleksiy Sobolev announced on Facebook on Saturday, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian government decided to amend Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facility.

- Sobolev wrote.

Why this is important

"I want to explain why this is important. Two years have passed since we started preparing Ukraine's Plan. And now it's time to update our commitments: adapt the deadlines - extend some of them and shorten others, as well as add references to specific EU legal acts and clarify the wording of the steps," the minister noted.

He noted that the possibility of amending the Plan had been discussed with the European Commission from the very beginning. It is provided for by the Regulation on the establishment of the Ukraine Facility, "and our teams have been working together to coordinate the adjustments over the past few months."

What is envisioned

"It is important that the scope and content of our obligations to our European partners remain the same as they were. We will continue to implement the Plan in accordance with its updated version," Sobolev emphasized.

According to him, "the changes will concern steps from Q3 2025, so we are already starting to move according to the new schedule." "And some obligations will be fulfilled faster than agreed with partners during the initial formation of the Plan," the Minister of Economy noted.

As stated by the Ministry of Economy, after the approval of the changes to Ukraine's Plan, "Ukraine will send the government-supported version of the Plan for final assessment to the European Commission."

By the end of September, this new version must be approved by the EU Council, and this will complete the formalization of the process.

- Sobolev emphasized.

The Ministry of Economy added: "We expect the EU Council to approve the changes by the end of September, and this will allow us to report for the third quarter of 2025 already according to the new schedule for implementing the planned steps."

For reference

The Ukraine Facility is financial support for Ukraine from the EU amounting to €50 billion for 2024-2027. The program aims to ensure macroeconomic stability, reconstruction, modernization of the country, and promote Ukraine's European integration.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine