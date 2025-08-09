Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

The long-awaited meeting between me, as the US President, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the great state of Alaska. - Trump wrote.

However, according to him, further details of the meeting will not be disclosed yet.

The Kremlin confirmed the date and location of the meeting.

"Putin and Trump at the Alaska summit will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said.

The Kremlin added that the economic interests of Russia and the United States intersect in Alaska and the Arctic, and prospects for large-scale implementation are visible.

