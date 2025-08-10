$41.460.00
08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Publications
Exclusives
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4856 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka in Sumy region of Russian troops. The operation was carried out by assault regiment and battalion units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminating 18 occupiers.

Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region

The settlement of Bezsalivka has been completely cleared of Russian troops. Units of the assault regiment and battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the operation.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Bezsalivka in Sumy region.

Units of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 24th separate assault battalion were involved in the operation. During the hostilities, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state.

- reports the General Staff.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy region. Stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlement.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Pishchane village and push back occupants in the Pokrovsk sector - Tregubov16.02.25, 14:00 • 60828 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine