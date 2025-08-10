Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region

The settlement of Bezsalivka has been completely cleared of Russian troops. Units of the assault regiment and battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the operation.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Bezsalivka in Sumy region.

Units of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 24th separate assault battalion were involved in the operation. During the hostilities, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state.