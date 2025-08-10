Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka in Sumy region of Russian troops. The operation was carried out by assault regiment and battalion units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminating 18 occupiers.
UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Units of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 24th separate assault battalion were involved in the operation. During the hostilities, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 18 Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state.
Recall
The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the border village of Kindrativka in Sumy region. Stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlement.
