Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Pishchane village and push back occupants in the Pokrovsk sector - Tregubov

Ukrainian troops have succeeded in the Pokrovsk sector, liberating the village of Pishchane, located about 5 km south of Pokrovsk. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of troops, on a TV channel, UNN reports.

A number of counterattacks by Ukrainian forces were somewhat successful. In particular, it has been reported and we can already talk about the liberation of the village of Pishchane. It is about 5 kilometers south of Pokrovsk. Russian troops were also pushed back from some other settlements near - Tregubov said.

He noted that there was a certain turning point in the Pokrovsk sector. According to him, the Russians had serious intentions to semi-circumcise the city of Pokrovsk, but last month they suffered significant losses in the area. He also added that this month the occupiers were suspended and even pushed back in some localities.

Recall

Over the past day, 261 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders. The enemy lost 1730 soldiers, 5 tanks, 84 armored combat vehicles and other equipment.

Russian command may change the priority of the offensive in the spring and summer of 2025 - ISW