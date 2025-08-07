$41.610.07
Exclusive
11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
Publications
Exclusives
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21489 views

UNN reveals five unique sandwich recipes from different corners of the world. Learn how to make Mexican pambazo, Middle Eastern shawarma, French pan bagnat, British cucumber sandwich, and Argentinian choripán.

For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world

It would seem, what could be unusual about a sandwich? Put sausage or cheese on bread and it's ready. However, even this seemingly ordinary dish has its own peculiarities in different parts of the world. Today, UNN will share five sandwich recipes that will make a good snack either in the office during a lunch break, or while playing board games with friends.

Pambazo (Mexico)

This is a Mexican snack made from a bun, which is cut in half and dipped in a spicy pepper and garlic sauce. After that, the sandwich base is fried on both sides until golden brown. Fried potatoes, cheese, avocado strips, chicken or sausage are placed inside. In addition, you can add lettuce, parsley, tomatoes.

A characteristic feature of this sandwich is the red color of the bun, which acquires this color when it is dipped in tomato-garlic sauce.

Shawarma (Middle East)

Although this popular dish is called "street food", it is quick and easy to prepare at home.

There are many variations of this popular street food; its base is grilled meat with spices (usually chicken, lamb, or beef). However, the essence of preparation remains the same — fried meat, sauce, and fresh vegetable salad are wrapped in thin lavash.

Pan Bagnat (France)

This is a sandwich that was invented in Nice. It is bread cut in half (but not completely) into which layers of raw vegetables, anchovies, olives, sliced boiled eggs, and pieces of tuna are laid out.

On top, all of this is generously drizzled with olive oil, and also seasoned with salt and pepper.

Cucumber Sandwich (Great Britain)

Cucumber sandwiches are a traditional English "afternoon tea" item. They are made with very soft white bread without crusts. The snack is spread with butter, sprinkled with pepper, and thinly sliced cucumbers are laid on top. All of this is also sprinkled with fresh herbs (dill, parsley, etc.).

It is important to remember, and this is an extremely crucial point, that the sandwich must be cut into triangles.

Choripán (Argentina)

It is believed that this sandwich was previously consumed only by gauchos (the Argentine variation of cowboys), but today it is an everyday and hearty sandwich that can be found in street shops, at football games, and in restaurants throughout Latin America.

Usually, Choripán is grilled. Simply put, it's a sausage sandwich with various seasonings in a crispy bun.

How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes7/30/25, 4:34 PM • 6078 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

