For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world

It would seem, what could be unusual about a sandwich? Put sausage or cheese on bread and it's ready. However, even this seemingly ordinary dish has its own peculiarities in different parts of the world. Today, UNN will share five sandwich recipes that will make a good snack either in the office during a lunch break, or while playing board games with friends.

Pambazo (Mexico)

This is a Mexican snack made from a bun, which is cut in half and dipped in a spicy pepper and garlic sauce. After that, the sandwich base is fried on both sides until golden brown. Fried potatoes, cheese, avocado strips, chicken or sausage are placed inside. In addition, you can add lettuce, parsley, tomatoes.

A characteristic feature of this sandwich is the red color of the bun, which acquires this color when it is dipped in tomato-garlic sauce.

Shawarma (Middle East)

Although this popular dish is called "street food", it is quick and easy to prepare at home.

There are many variations of this popular street food; its base is grilled meat with spices (usually chicken, lamb, or beef). However, the essence of preparation remains the same — fried meat, sauce, and fresh vegetable salad are wrapped in thin lavash.

Pan Bagnat (France)

This is a sandwich that was invented in Nice. It is bread cut in half (but not completely) into which layers of raw vegetables, anchovies, olives, sliced boiled eggs, and pieces of tuna are laid out.

On top, all of this is generously drizzled with olive oil, and also seasoned with salt and pepper.

Cucumber Sandwich (Great Britain)

Cucumber sandwiches are a traditional English "afternoon tea" item. They are made with very soft white bread without crusts. The snack is spread with butter, sprinkled with pepper, and thinly sliced cucumbers are laid on top. All of this is also sprinkled with fresh herbs (dill, parsley, etc.).

It is important to remember, and this is an extremely crucial point, that the sandwich must be cut into triangles.

Choripán (Argentina)

It is believed that this sandwich was previously consumed only by gauchos (the Argentine variation of cowboys), but today it is an everyday and hearty sandwich that can be found in street shops, at football games, and in restaurants throughout Latin America.

Usually, Choripán is grilled. Simply put, it's a sausage sandwich with various seasonings in a crispy bun.

