How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8280 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 19943 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34933 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29521 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40313 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74818 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43546 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63951 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63631 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 45335 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
Publications
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 1822 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 74818 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 10679 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 169170 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 219063 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 152525 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

The corn season has begun in Ukraine, and UNN offers five unusual recipes. Among them: boiled corn with additives, mamaliga, Mexican elotes, cream soup, and homemade popcorn with creative toppings.

How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

The long-awaited corn season has begun in Ukraine, and many Ukrainians have already managed to enjoy the traditional boiled cob. But this is not the limit, and today UNN tells about the top 5 unusual recipes that will make even the most demanding gourmet reconsider their attitude towards corn dishes.

Boiled corn with aromatic additives

Cobs are boiled in salted water with added sugar. This is done to enhance the natural sweetness. The kernels become juicier and tastier. Butter, fresh herbs, and spices, such as paprika or thyme, are also added. This dish is ideal for picnics or as a side dish. It is very popular at summer feasts in Ukraine.

Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty24.07.25, 17:54 • 10159 views

Mamalyga with various variations

This porridge is a classic of Ukrainian cuisine. It is made from corn flour and can provide a lot of room for experimentation. It can be mixed with bryndza cheese, mushrooms, or even meat to create a hearty dish. Adding a small amount of olive oil during cooking makes the texture creamier and the taste richer. This is especially appreciated in those parts of our homeland where corn is an everyday product.

Elotes – Mexican street star

Grilled corn with mayonnaise, lime, and cheese is an incredible combination of flavors, where sweet meets sour and spicy. In Ukraine, it can be adapted by using local cheese (for example, feta) and adding fresh herbs. This dish is an example of how corn can become the center of attention and often becomes a hit at parties.

Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer14.07.25, 12:36 • 6321 view

Cream of corn soup

This delicate and aromatic soup is made from fresh or canned kernels, with the addition of onions, potatoes, and cream. For depth of flavor, spices such as nutmeg can be added. It is not only tasty but also healthy, as corn adds fiber, which makes the dish ideal for cold days.

Homemade popcorn with creative toppings

This cooking method will turn an ordinary snack into something special. You need to fry the kernels with butter and add salt, caramel, or even herbs. This is a great way to experiment. For example, mix with noodles for an Asian accent, which adds a special texture.

Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now04.07.25, 16:53 • 3042 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackCulinary
Ukraine