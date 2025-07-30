How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

The long-awaited corn season has begun in Ukraine, and many Ukrainians have already managed to enjoy the traditional boiled cob. But this is not the limit, and today UNN tells about the top 5 unusual recipes that will make even the most demanding gourmet reconsider their attitude towards corn dishes.

Boiled corn with aromatic additives

Cobs are boiled in salted water with added sugar. This is done to enhance the natural sweetness. The kernels become juicier and tastier. Butter, fresh herbs, and spices, such as paprika or thyme, are also added. This dish is ideal for picnics or as a side dish. It is very popular at summer feasts in Ukraine.

Mamalyga with various variations

This porridge is a classic of Ukrainian cuisine. It is made from corn flour and can provide a lot of room for experimentation. It can be mixed with bryndza cheese, mushrooms, or even meat to create a hearty dish. Adding a small amount of olive oil during cooking makes the texture creamier and the taste richer. This is especially appreciated in those parts of our homeland where corn is an everyday product.

Elotes – Mexican street star

Grilled corn with mayonnaise, lime, and cheese is an incredible combination of flavors, where sweet meets sour and spicy. In Ukraine, it can be adapted by using local cheese (for example, feta) and adding fresh herbs. This dish is an example of how corn can become the center of attention and often becomes a hit at parties.

Cream of corn soup

This delicate and aromatic soup is made from fresh or canned kernels, with the addition of onions, potatoes, and cream. For depth of flavor, spices such as nutmeg can be added. It is not only tasty but also healthy, as corn adds fiber, which makes the dish ideal for cold days.

Homemade popcorn with creative toppings

This cooking method will turn an ordinary snack into something special. You need to fry the kernels with butter and add salt, caramel, or even herbs. This is a great way to experiment. For example, mix with noodles for an Asian accent, which adds a special texture.

