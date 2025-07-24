Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty
Three recipes for summer desserts are presented: yogurt dessert with berries, chocolate date bars, and banana ice cream. These desserts are quick to prepare, have minimal ingredients, and are a healthy alternative to traditional sweets.
When it's +30 degrees Celsius outside and you want something delicious, summer desserts come to the rescue. Minimum ingredients — maximum pleasure. So, UNN has compiled a selection of simple recipes for summer sweets that are easy to prepare.
Yogurt dessert with berries
A healthy alternative to ice cream that looks great in glasses or jars.
Ingredients:
- Natural yogurt — 200 g;
- Honey or agave syrup — 1 tsp;
- Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cranberries);
- Chia seeds, nuts, or granola — for crunch.
Preparation:
Mix yogurt with honey. Place yogurt, berries, and toppings in a container. If desired, chill for 20–30 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.
Tip: you can use Greek yogurt — the dessert will be thicker and creamier.
Chocolate bars with dates (sugar-free)
Like "Snickers", only healthier.
Ingredients:
- Pitted dates — 1 cup
- Peanuts (or other nuts) — 1/2 cup
- Cocoa — 1 tbsp
- Coconut oil (optional) — 1 tsp
Preparation:
Blend everything in a blender until a sticky mass forms. Shape into bars or balls. Chill in the freezer for 15–20 minutes.
Tip: You can drizzle melted dark chocolate on top of the bars - it will be especially delicious.
Banana ice cream (sugar-free and cream-free)
Only one ingredient, but the result is impressive!
Ingredients:
- Ripe banana — 2 pcs.
Preparation:
Slice the bananas and freeze them. Then blend in a blender until creamy. You can add cocoa, peanut butter, or cinnamon for flavor.
Tip: store a banana "base" in the freezer — and you'll always have a ready-made ingredient for a quick dessert.
