Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty

When it's +30 degrees Celsius outside and you want something delicious, summer desserts come to the rescue. Minimum ingredients — maximum pleasure. So, UNN has compiled a selection of simple recipes for summer sweets that are easy to prepare.

Yogurt dessert with berries

A healthy alternative to ice cream that looks great in glasses or jars.

Ingredients:

Natural yogurt — 200 g;

Honey or agave syrup — 1 tsp;

Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cranberries);

Chia seeds, nuts, or granola — for crunch.

Preparation:

Mix yogurt with honey. Place yogurt, berries, and toppings in a container. If desired, chill for 20–30 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.

Tip: you can use Greek yogurt — the dessert will be thicker and creamier.

Chocolate bars with dates (sugar-free)

Like "Snickers", only healthier.

Ingredients:

Pitted dates — 1 cup

Peanuts (or other nuts) — 1/2 cup

Cocoa — 1 tbsp

Coconut oil (optional) — 1 tsp

Preparation:

Blend everything in a blender until a sticky mass forms. Shape into bars or balls. Chill in the freezer for 15–20 minutes.

Tip: You can drizzle melted dark chocolate on top of the bars - it will be especially delicious.

Banana ice cream (sugar-free and cream-free)

Only one ingredient, but the result is impressive!

Ingredients:

Ripe banana — 2 pcs.

Preparation:

Slice the bananas and freeze them. Then blend in a blender until creamy. You can add cocoa, peanut butter, or cinnamon for flavor.

Tip: store a banana "base" in the freezer — and you'll always have a ready-made ingredient for a quick dessert.

