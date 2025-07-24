Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47508 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 40502 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 74431 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 61069 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 73030 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 93990 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 67436 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50227 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74268 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161214 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 32745 views
Kyiv region introduces differentiated air raid alert signal: what it meansJuly 24, 06:39 AM • 24471 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 96517 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 14240 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 60845 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 47505 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 97278 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 161210 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 243329 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 299315 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 178243 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 296819 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 381059 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 385486 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 374387 views
Actual
Su-34
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram

Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Three recipes for summer desserts are presented: yogurt dessert with berries, chocolate date bars, and banana ice cream. These desserts are quick to prepare, have minimal ingredients, and are a healthy alternative to traditional sweets.

Desserts that will save you from the heat: quick and tasty

When it's +30 degrees Celsius outside and you want something delicious, summer desserts come to the rescue. Minimum ingredients — maximum pleasure. So, UNN has compiled a selection of simple recipes for summer sweets that are easy to prepare.

Yogurt dessert with berries

A healthy alternative to ice cream that looks great in glasses or jars.

Ingredients:

  • Natural yogurt — 200 g;
    • Honey or agave syrup — 1 tsp;
      • Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cranberries);
        • Chia seeds, nuts, or granola — for crunch.

          Preparation:

          Mix yogurt with honey. Place yogurt, berries, and toppings in a container. If desired, chill for 20–30 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.

          Tip: you can use Greek yogurt — the dessert will be thicker and creamier.

          Chocolate bars with dates (sugar-free)

          Like "Snickers", only healthier.

          Ingredients:

          • Pitted dates — 1 cup
            • Peanuts (or other nuts) — 1/2 cup
              • Cocoa — 1 tbsp
                • Coconut oil (optional) — 1 tsp

                  Preparation:

                  Blend everything in a blender until a sticky mass forms. Shape into bars or balls. Chill in the freezer for 15–20 minutes.

                  Tip: You can drizzle melted dark chocolate on top of the bars - it will be especially delicious.

                  Banana ice cream (sugar-free and cream-free)

                  Only one ingredient, but the result is impressive!

                  Ingredients:

                  • Ripe banana — 2 pcs.

                    Preparation:

                    Slice the bananas and freeze them. Then blend in a blender until creamy. You can add cocoa, peanut butter, or cinnamon for flavor.

                    Tip: store a banana "base" in the freezer — and you'll always have a ready-made ingredient for a quick dessert.

                    July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home17.07.25, 16:10 • 245853 views

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    Life hackCulinary
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9