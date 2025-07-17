July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home

July is a hot time when you most want to enjoy something tasty and cool. Ice cream is the perfect solution for this. In the USA, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on July 20, and in Ukraine, it is informally celebrated throughout the entire month.

So UNN decided to prepare a selection of ice cream recipes that can be made at home.

Here are some delicious and simple ice cream recipes that you can make at home even without an ice cream maker.

Classic vanilla ice cream

Ingredients:

Cream 33% — 500 ml;

Condensed milk — 1 can (380 g);

Vanilla extract — 1 tsp (or vanilla sugar — 1 pack);

Preparation

Whip cream until stiff peaks form.

Add condensed milk and vanilla, gently mix with a spatula.

Pour into a container and freeze for 5–6 hours (preferably overnight).

Before serving, let it sit at room temperature for a while to make it easy to scoop.

Fruit and berry ice cream (without cream)

Ingredients:

Banana — 2 pcs.;

Berries of your choice — 300 g;

Honey, sugar, sugar substitute — 1–2 tbsp (to taste);

Lemon juice — 1 tsp.

Preparation

Slice bananas and freeze them.

Blend frozen bananas, berries, honey/sugar/substitute, and lemon juice in a blender.

Whip until creamy texture.

Can be eaten immediately as "sorbet" or frozen for a few more hours.

Popsicle on a stick

Ingredients:

Cream 33% — 400 ml;

Condensed milk — 200 g;

Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;

Chocolate — 150 g (for glaze);

Vegetable oil (refined) — 2 tbsp (for glaze).

Preparation

Whip cream until fluffy.

Add condensed milk and vanilla, gently mix.

Pour into popsicle molds (or plastic cups + sticks).

Freeze for at least 6 hours.

Melt chocolate with oil in a double boiler.

Remove frozen ice cream from molds (under hot water), dip in glaze and immediately return to freezer for 15 min.

Life hack:

If you don't have molds, you can use small plastic cups and wooden sticks (from a pharmacy or coffee).

Chocolate ice cream

Ingredients:

Cream 33% — 400 ml;

Condensed milk — 1 can;

Cocoa powder — 3 tbsp;

Dark chocolate (optional) — 50 g.

Preparation

Whip cream.

In a separate bowl, mix condensed milk with cocoa until smooth.

Add the chocolate mixture to the cream, gently mix.

Sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Freeze.

Baileys ice cream (not for children)

Ingredients:

Cream 33% — 400 ml;

Condensed milk — 1 can;

Baileys liqueur — 100 ml;

Grated chocolate or chips (optional).

Preparation

Whip cream until fluffy.

Mix condensed milk with liqueur.

Gently combine cream with liqueur mixture.

Add chocolate chips, mix.

Pour into a container and freeze overnight.

Note:

Alcohol from Baileys lowers the freezing temperature, so the ice cream will be softer. Not for consumption by minors!

