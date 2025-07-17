$41.810.01
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 10983 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22708 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26491 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58028 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 306905 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160221 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162333 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117554 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314547 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
UNN Lite
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3386 views

In July, which is informally celebrated as Ice Cream Month in Ukraine, UNN offers a selection of homemade ice cream recipes. Among them are classic vanilla, fruit and berry without cream, popsicle on a stick, chocolate, and "Baileys" ice cream.

July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home

 July is a hot time when you most want to enjoy something tasty and cool. Ice cream is the perfect solution for this. In the USA, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on July 20, and in Ukraine, it is informally celebrated throughout the entire month.

So UNN decided to prepare a selection of ice cream recipes that can be made at home.

Here are some delicious and simple ice cream recipes that you can make at home even without an ice cream maker.

Classic vanilla ice cream

Ingredients:

  • Cream 33% — 500 ml;
    • Condensed milk — 1 can (380 g);
      • Vanilla extract — 1 tsp (or vanilla sugar — 1 pack);

        Preparation

        Whip cream until stiff peaks form.

        Add condensed milk and vanilla, gently mix with a spatula.

        Pour into a container and freeze for 5–6 hours (preferably overnight).

        Before serving, let it sit at room temperature for a while to make it easy to scoop.

        Fruit and berry ice cream (without cream)

        Ingredients:

        • Banana — 2 pcs.;
          • Berries of your choice — 300 g;
            • Honey, sugar, sugar substitute — 1–2 tbsp (to taste);
              • Lemon juice — 1 tsp.

                Preparation

                Slice bananas and freeze them.

                Blend frozen bananas, berries, honey/sugar/substitute, and lemon juice in a blender.

                Whip until creamy texture.

                Can be eaten immediately as "sorbet" or frozen for a few more hours.

                Popsicle on a stick

                Ingredients:

                • Cream 33% — 400 ml;
                  • Condensed milk — 200 g;
                    • Vanilla sugar — 1 tsp;
                      • Chocolate — 150 g (for glaze);
                        • Vegetable oil (refined) — 2 tbsp (for glaze).

                          Preparation

                          Whip cream until fluffy.

                          Add condensed milk and vanilla, gently mix.

                          Pour into popsicle molds (or plastic cups + sticks).

                          Freeze for at least 6 hours.

                          Melt chocolate with oil in a double boiler.

                          Remove frozen ice cream from molds (under hot water), dip in glaze and immediately return to freezer for 15 min.

                          Life hack: 

                          If you don't have molds, you can use small plastic cups and wooden sticks (from a pharmacy or coffee).

                          Chocolate ice cream

                          Ingredients:

                          • Cream 33% — 400 ml;
                            • Condensed milk — 1 can;
                              • Cocoa powder — 3 tbsp;
                                • Dark chocolate (optional) — 50 g.

                                  Preparation

                                  Whip cream.

                                  In a separate bowl, mix condensed milk with cocoa until smooth.

                                  Add the chocolate mixture to the cream, gently mix.

                                  Sprinkle with grated chocolate.

                                  Freeze.

                                   Baileys ice cream (not for children)

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • Cream 33% — 400 ml;
                                    • Condensed milk — 1 can;
                                      • Baileys liqueur — 100 ml;
                                        • Grated chocolate or chips (optional).

                                          Preparation

                                          Whip cream until fluffy.

                                          Mix condensed milk with liqueur.

                                          Gently combine cream with liqueur mixture.

                                          Add chocolate chips, mix.

                                          Pour into a container and freeze overnight.

                                          Note:

                                          Alcohol from Baileys lowers the freezing temperature, so the ice cream will be softer. Not for consumption by minors!

                                          Recall

                                          In the USA, National Hot Dog Day was celebrated. On this occasion, UNN prepared a selection of five hot dog recipes, including classic, cheddar and bacon, New York, sweet, and vegan.

                                          Earlier, UNN prepared a selection of refreshing berry-fruit drinks that will give you a feeling of summer.

                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                          United States
                                          Ukraine
                                          Tesla
