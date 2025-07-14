$41.780.04
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Discover recipes for refreshing drinks made from summer berries and fruits, such as raspberries, currants, strawberries, blueberries, lingonberries, and cherries. Prepare compotes, crémant, and other drinks that will give you a taste of summer.

Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer

Mid-summer is the "sweetest" time for preparing drinks from fruits and berries, which ripen and are literally vitamin bombs for our health. So UNN decided to prepare a selection of recipes for refreshing berry-fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer.

Details

In early July, gardens already have ripe apricots, peaches, cherries, mulberries, early varieties of currants and raspberries, and in some places you can still enjoy late varieties of sweet cherries and wild strawberries – these are the products we will use to prepare drinks.

Compote "Berry Symphony"

Ingredients:

  • 800 g raspberries;
    • 800 g red currants;
      • 300 g sugar;
        • 2.8 l water;
          • ice.

            Preparation

            1. Raspberries and currants should be sorted and thoroughly washed with cold water.
              1. Pour the berries into a pot, add water and sugar.
                1. Bring the drink to a boil and cook for 7 minutes.
                  1. Remove the pot from the heat, cover with a lid and a towel.
                    1. Wait until the compote infuses, and then strain.
                      1. Pour into glasses and add an ice cube.

                        Strawberry Punch

                        Ingredients:

                        • 3 glasses of wild strawberries;
                          • 150 g sugar;
                            • 1.5 l white dessert wine;
                              • 1/3 glass of cognac;
                                • soda water;
                                  • ice.

                                    Preparation

                                    1. Wash the wild strawberries, sprinkle with sugar and put in the refrigerator.
                                      1. Before serving, add chilled wine.
                                        1. Fill glasses 1/3 with crushed ice, 1/3 with punch.
                                          1. Pour in 2-3 teaspoons of cognac and a little soda water.
                                            1. Serve with a straw.

                                              Compote "Vitamin Boom"

                                              Ingredients:

                                              • 350 g blueberries;
                                                • 350 g lingonberries;
                                                  • 1 tsp lemon zest;
                                                    • 1 tbsp lemon juice;
                                                      • 4 tbsp sugar;
                                                        • 6 tbsp water.

                                                          Preparation

                                                          1. Wash the lemon and pat dry with a paper towel.
                                                            1. Grate the zest and squeeze the juice.
                                                              1. Place the berries in a bowl and wash under warm running water.
                                                                1. Pour water into a pot, add sugar, lemon juice and zest.
                                                                  1. As soon as the water boils, remove the pot from the heat, pour in the berries and let the compote cook for another 5-7 minutes after boiling.
                                                                    1. When the drink is ready, let it cool.
                                                                      1. Serve, garnished with a lemon slice and a mint leaf.

                                                                        Sweet Cherry Drink 

                                                                        Ingredients:

                                                                        • 500 g sweet cherries;
                                                                          • 100 g sugar;
                                                                            • 100 g cherry liqueur;
                                                                              • 500 g ice cream;
                                                                                • 1.5 l sparkling water.

                                                                                  Preparation

                                                                                  1. In large glasses or tall tumblers, place a few pitted sweet cherries, sprinkle them with liqueur.
                                                                                    1. Add 1 tsp sugar and 1 tbsp ice cream.
                                                                                      1. Pour in sparkling water.
                                                                                        1. Serve with a spoon and a straw.

                                                                                          Coffee with milk and cherry liqueur 

                                                                                          Ingredients:

                                                                                          • for 1/4 l milk – 50 g chocolate;
                                                                                            • 1/4 l coffee;
                                                                                              • 2 tsp cherry liqueur;
                                                                                                • 0.5 glass whipped cream;
                                                                                                  • 1 tsp cocoa powder.

                                                                                                    Preparation

                                                                                                    1. Dissolve grated chocolate in boiling milk.
                                                                                                      1. Add hot coffee, liqueur, a little salt.
                                                                                                        1. Then pour this mixture into tiny cups, add cream, and sprinkle with cocoa powder on top.

                                                                                                          Recall

                                                                                                          Earlier, UNN offered five recipes for dishes that will help satisfy hunger in the heat without increasing thirst. Among them are raw flax porridge, quick "Snickers" ice cream, cottage cheese ice cream with strawberries, chia and ryazhenka dessert, and berry cheesecake.

                                                                                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                          Yana Sokolivska

                                                                                                          Life hackCulinary
