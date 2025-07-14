Recipes for refreshing berry and fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer

Mid-summer is the "sweetest" time for preparing drinks from fruits and berries, which ripen and are literally vitamin bombs for our health. So UNN decided to prepare a selection of recipes for refreshing berry-fruit drinks that will give you a taste of summer.

In early July, gardens already have ripe apricots, peaches, cherries, mulberries, early varieties of currants and raspberries, and in some places you can still enjoy late varieties of sweet cherries and wild strawberries – these are the products we will use to prepare drinks.

Compote "Berry Symphony"

Ingredients:

800 g raspberries;

800 g red currants;

300 g sugar;

2.8 l water;

ice.

Preparation

Raspberries and currants should be sorted and thoroughly washed with cold water. Pour the berries into a pot, add water and sugar. Bring the drink to a boil and cook for 7 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, cover with a lid and a towel. Wait until the compote infuses, and then strain. Pour into glasses and add an ice cube.

Strawberry Punch

Ingredients:

3 glasses of wild strawberries;

150 g sugar;

1.5 l white dessert wine;

1/3 glass of cognac;

soda water;

ice.

Preparation

Wash the wild strawberries, sprinkle with sugar and put in the refrigerator. Before serving, add chilled wine. Fill glasses 1/3 with crushed ice, 1/3 with punch. Pour in 2-3 teaspoons of cognac and a little soda water. Serve with a straw.

Compote "Vitamin Boom"

Ingredients:

350 g blueberries;

350 g lingonberries;

1 tsp lemon zest;

1 tbsp lemon juice;

4 tbsp sugar;

6 tbsp water.

Preparation

Wash the lemon and pat dry with a paper towel. Grate the zest and squeeze the juice. Place the berries in a bowl and wash under warm running water. Pour water into a pot, add sugar, lemon juice and zest. As soon as the water boils, remove the pot from the heat, pour in the berries and let the compote cook for another 5-7 minutes after boiling. When the drink is ready, let it cool. Serve, garnished with a lemon slice and a mint leaf.

Sweet Cherry Drink

Ingredients:

500 g sweet cherries;

100 g sugar;

100 g cherry liqueur;

500 g ice cream;

1.5 l sparkling water.

Preparation

In large glasses or tall tumblers, place a few pitted sweet cherries, sprinkle them with liqueur. Add 1 tsp sugar and 1 tbsp ice cream. Pour in sparkling water. Serve with a spoon and a straw.

Coffee with milk and cherry liqueur

Ingredients:

for 1/4 l milk – 50 g chocolate;

1/4 l coffee;

2 tsp cherry liqueur;

0.5 glass whipped cream;

1 tsp cocoa powder.

Preparation

Dissolve grated chocolate in boiling milk. Add hot coffee, liqueur, a little salt. Then pour this mixture into tiny cups, add cream, and sprinkle with cocoa powder on top.

