Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 159 views

Learn about five options for quick and nutritious snacks that will help support your body in today's fast-paced lifestyle. These include nuts, dried fruits, smoothies, plant-based yogurts with granola, and energy bars.

Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now

In the rhythm of modern life, when every second is extra stress, it is very important to support your body with nutrients. UNN will tell you what you can have as a tasty and nutritious snack when there is no time for a normal lunch.

Nuts

A handful of nuts is a complete source of healthy fats, proteins, and trace elements. They fill the body with essential substances. To avoid wondering what to prepare for a snack, you should simply take with you:

·        almonds — rich in vitamin E and magnesium;

·        walnuts — synthesis of omega-3 fatty acid;

·        chia seeds — a source of fiber and antioxidants.

Adding these wonderful and nutritious foods to your diet is a way to take care of yourself without losing much time. They are always at hand to energize and lift your spirits every minute.

Dried fruits and berries

To maintain energy on a diet, a handful of dried fruits or berries is enough. This is a source of natural sugars and vitamins that are easy to take with you. Dried cranberries, sweet raisins, apricots, and figs are a great snack if you decide to lose weight. This approach allows you to enjoy this sweet taste without harming your figure. At the same time, the body is provided with all the necessary substances.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 3106 views

Smoothies

Smoothies are a tasty, convenient, and healthy snack on the go. They are easily digestible sources of energy, vitamins, and antioxidants. In addition, they can be prepared in a matter of minutes. A few ideas for experiments:

·        berry boost — mix a handful of berries, a banana, and yogurt;

·        green detox — spinach, kiwi, apple, and a little water;

·        tropical splash — mango, pineapple, and coconut water;

·        nut smoothie — banana, almond milk, and a spoon of nut butter.

Plant-based yogurts with granola

Sometimes, for a complete snack, a couple of spoons of delicious plant-based yogurt and crunchy granola are enough. Probiotics in yogurt help maintain gut health, and fiber in granola provides long-lasting satiety. Such a dietary snack is not only good for digestion but also adds variety to your daily diet.

Energy bars

Energy bars come to the rescue when there is absolutely no time for lunch. This is a compact and nutritious way to quickly recharge with energy. Made from oatmeal, nuts, and dried fruits, they provide the body with valuable substances, maintaining strength throughout the day.

Quick, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget 02.06.25, 19:59 • 6711 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackCulinary
