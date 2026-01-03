In Kyiv, three bus routes will change on January 4: the reason has become known

On Sunday, January 4, buses No. 31, 110, and 112 in Kyiv will operate with route changes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Official Portal of Kyiv.

Details

Buses No. 31, 110, and 112 will operate with changes due to planned food fairs on Tatarska and Ihor Yukhnovskyi (formerly Suleiman Stalskyi) streets.

From the start of service until the end of the fairs, transport will operate as follows:

bus No. 31 – Politekhnichnyi Instytut metro station - Beresteiskyi Ave. - Bohdana Havrylyshyna St. - Dovnar-Zapolskoho St. - Dehtiarivska St. - Biloruska St. – Derevlianska St. - Yurii Illienka St. - Akademika Romodanova St. - Zahorivska St. - Kniazia Volodymyra Monomakha St. - Tatarska St.;

buses No. 110, 112 - from Ploshcha Ukrainskykh Heroiv metro station and Lukianivska metro station to Raidužna Street according to their own routes, then - Ivana Mykytenka Street - Sirozhupannykiv Street - Ihor Yukhnovskyi Street (formerly Suleiman Stalskyi), then according to their own routes. In the opposite direction, without changes.

Recall

On January 2, 2026, in Kyiv, due to a heating network accident on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue, traffic was complicated. Drivers were advised to take this information into account when planning their trips.