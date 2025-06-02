Fast, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget

Cupcakes are a versatile dish that goes well with a variety of drinks, for gatherings with loved ones, for a quick snack or a nutritious dessert. These portioned dough products can be both sweet and savory, with or without various fillings. UNN decided to collect several delicious cupcake recipes that can be used to diversify your diet.

Strawberry cupcakes

Ingredients:

butter - 100 grams;

eggs - 2 pcs;

flour - 220 grams;

baking powder - 1 teaspoon;

vanillin;

milk or yogurt - 120 ml;

strawberries - 125 grams.

Preparation:

Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy.

Pour in milk or yogurt, mix thoroughly until smooth.

Add softened butter, mix again.

Gradually add flour along with baking powder and knead a smooth dough.

Cut the strawberries into pieces and gently add them to the dough, stirring only a few times to preserve the shape of the berries.

Spread the finished dough into baking tins.

Send to a preheated oven at 180 degrees and bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown.

Vanilla cupcakes

Ingredients:

kefir - 1 cup

sugar - 1 cup;

eggs - 2 pcs;

vegetable oil - ½ cup;

flour - 2 cups;

baking powder - 1 tsp;

vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy.

Add kefir, oil, vanilla sugar, mix.

Add flour with baking powder and knead the dough.

Pour into molds.

Bake at 180°C for 30–40 minutes.

Chocolate cupcakes

Ingredients (for 1 serving):

egg – 1 pc;

sugar – 2 tbsp;

cocoa – 2 tbsp;

milk – 2 tbsp;

oil – 2 tbsp;

flour – 4 tbsp;

baking powder – ½ tsp.

Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a mold until smooth.

Put in the microwave for 2–3 minutes at maximum power.

Serve with condensed milk, jam, yogurt or to your own taste.

Banana cupcakes

Ingredients:

bananas – 2 pcs;

egg – 1 pc;

sugar – ½ cup;

oil – ⅓ cup;

flour – 1 cup;

baking powder – 1 tsp.

Preparation:

Mash bananas with a fork.

Add egg, sugar, oil, mix.

Pour in flour with baking powder, – knead the dough.

Pour into molds.

Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes.

Sugar-free banana and apple cupcakes

Ingredients:

bananas – 2 ripe;

apple – 1 pc;

egg – 1 pc (can be replaced with 1 tbsp flax seeds + 3 tbsp water);

oat or wheat flour – 1 cup;

baking powder – 1 tsp;

cinnamon – optional.

Preparation:

Mash bananas, grate apple, add egg or substitute.

Pour in flour, baking powder, cinnamon.

Mix and arrange in molds.

Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes.

