Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46919 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61729 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 115269 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145837 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152620 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 205022 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212787 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122438 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311268 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Publications
Exclusives
Fast, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The article provides recipes for three types of cupcakes: strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate. It lists the ingredients and a step-by-step process for preparing each type of cupcake.

Fast, tasty, healthy: simple cupcake recipes for every taste and budget

Cupcakes are a versatile dish that goes well with a variety of drinks, for gatherings with loved ones, for a quick snack or a nutritious dessert. These portioned dough products can be both sweet and savory, with or without various fillings. UNN decided to collect several delicious cupcake recipes that can be used to diversify your diet. 

Strawberry cupcakes

Ingredients:

  • butter - 100 grams;
    • eggs - 2 pcs;
      • flour - 220 grams;
        • baking powder - 1 teaspoon;
          • vanillin;
            • milk or yogurt - 120 ml;
              • strawberries - 125 grams. 

                Preparation:

                Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy.

                Pour in milk or yogurt, mix thoroughly until smooth.

                Add softened butter, mix again.

                Gradually add flour along with baking powder and knead a smooth dough.

                Cut the strawberries into pieces and gently add them to the dough, stirring only a few times to preserve the shape of the berries.

                Spread the finished dough into baking tins.

                Send to a preheated oven at 180 degrees and bake for about 25 minutes until golden brown.

                Vanilla cupcakes

                Ingredients:

                • kefir - 1 cup
                  • sugar - 1 cup;
                    • eggs - 2 pcs;
                      • vegetable oil - ½ cup;
                        • flour - 2 cups;
                          • baking powder - 1 tsp;
                            • vanilla sugar - 1 tsp.

                              Preparation:

                              Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy.

                              Add kefir, oil, vanilla sugar, mix.

                              Add flour with baking powder and knead the dough.

                              Pour into molds.

                              Bake at 180°C for 30–40 minutes.

                              Chocolate cupcakes

                              Ingredients (for 1 serving):

                              • egg – 1 pc;
                                • sugar – 2 tbsp;
                                  • cocoa – 2 tbsp;
                                    • milk – 2 tbsp;
                                      • oil – 2 tbsp;
                                        • flour – 4 tbsp;
                                          • baking powder – ½ tsp.

                                            Preparation:

                                            Mix all ingredients in a mold until smooth.

                                            Put in the microwave for 2–3 minutes at maximum power.

                                            Serve with condensed milk, jam, yogurt or to your own taste. 

                                            Banana cupcakes

                                            Ingredients:

                                            • bananas – 2 pcs;
                                              • egg – 1 pc;
                                                • sugar – ½ cup;
                                                  • oil – ⅓ cup;
                                                    • flour – 1 cup;
                                                      • baking powder – 1 tsp.

                                                        Preparation:

                                                        Mash bananas with a fork.

                                                        Add egg, sugar, oil, mix.

                                                        Pour in flour with baking powder, – knead the dough.

                                                        Pour into molds.

                                                        Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes.

                                                        Sugar-free banana and apple cupcakes 

                                                        Ingredients:

                                                        • bananas – 2 ripe;
                                                          • apple – 1 pc;
                                                            • egg – 1 pc (can be replaced with 1 tbsp flax seeds + 3 tbsp water);
                                                              • oat or wheat flour – 1 cup;
                                                                • baking powder – 1 tsp;
                                                                  • cinnamon – optional.

                                                                    Preparation:

                                                                    Mash bananas, grate apple, add egg or substitute.

                                                                    Pour in flour, baking powder, cinnamon.

                                                                    Mix and arrange in molds.

                                                                    Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes.

                                                                    Let us remind

                                                                    The Ministry of Defense plans to update the product catalog for diversification. The diet of the Armed Forces will include, in particular, cupcakes, halva and marshmallows. 

                                                                    Yana Sokolivska

                                                                    Yana Sokolivska

                                                                    Culinary
