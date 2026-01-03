EU reacts to Maduro's arrest: Kallas calls for restraint and adherence to international law

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas reacted to the events in Venezuela, during which the power of President Nicolas Maduro was overthrown. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kallas's post on the social network "X".

Details

As Kallas noted, the European Union is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela.

The EU has repeatedly stated that Maduro has no legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition of power. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be observed. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority - the post says.

Additionally

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the United States to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will appear before a US court for narcoterrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be taken to New York after an operation conducted by the Delta Force special operations army group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have ended, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by US military during a night raid.

Recall

US President Donald Trump published a photo of Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima after his detention by US special forces.

At the same time, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition and Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2025 Maria Machado addressed her compatriots. She added that "Venezuela will be free".